The day they fought over him: the two teams that played against Checo Pérez

Checo Pérez He is coming off a decent year in his first season as a Red Bull Racing driver. The Mexican driver finished in fourth place in the World Championship, but his repercussion was on the rise for signing for a team that fought for the Constructors’ Championship and enshrined Max Verstappen, a Dutchman, who ended the hegemony of Lewis Hamilton. .

Regardless of its actuality, the trajectory of the Guadalajara driver in Formula 1 was not forged overnight, but rather had to go through different teams of greater or lesser relevance. In fact, In 2012, there were two teams that competed for his services: Ferrari and Mercedes wanted to hire him, but, ultimately, McLaren’s offer was the one that convinced Checo Pérez. At that time, everything seemed to indicate that he would opt for Ferrari, since he had been part of the Academy.

Czech was Hamilton’s second choice for Mercedes

The 11 years in Formula 1 make Checo Pérez a well-known and respected pilot, but in the beginning, he had to make important decisions. One of them, that of opting for historical construction companies; Even Mercedes, today a great dominator despite Verstappen’s title, took him into consideration after seeing him climb the podium at the Malaysian (2nd), Canadian (3rd) and Italian (2nd) Grand Prix. All this, with the Sauber team, which provided a car much less competitive than its rivals.

The news of Checo Pérez

Today, the 31 year old pilot is positioned as one of the most respected and competitive in Formula 1. In 2021, with the Red Bull Racing diver, he demonstrated his quality at the wheel on several occasions, and even rose to the occasion in duels with Lewis Hamilton, which ended up favoring his teammate, Max Verstappen, the new world champion.

Red Bull decided to extend Checo Pérez’s contract to 2022

However, in the past the teams in which he worked Checo Pérez They were not the candidates for the title, so she had to run with a less competitive car compared to the one she has today. This year, with Red Bull Racing, he managed to get on the podium five times, one of which was due to the triumph in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.