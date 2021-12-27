The day Julia Roberts ran away from her wedding to her fiancé’s best friend

Julia Roberts was the star of a love triangle that involved running away from her wedding with her fiancé’s best friend.

The actress became a runaway bride in 1991, when she planned to marry Kiefer Sutherland. The couple had met in the movie “Flatliners” which was released in 1990 and the chemistry is said to have been instantaneous. Unfortunately, their relationship was not always a fairy tale, since only a few months after starting their relationship, rumors began that the actor had alcoholism problems and had been unfaithful with a stripper.

The dancer spoke to various media in exchange for money, assuring that Kiefer had referred to Julia as a “Very insecure ice princess.”

Just on their wedding day, Kiefer learned that their wedding had been canceled. And the drama escalated even more when it was leaked that his fiancée had eloped with Jason Patrick, one of his best friends. The relationship between Jason Patric and Roberts was short lived.

Jason and Kiefer had become extremely close since they shared the screen on “The Lost Boys.”

A few months ago, Sutherland broke the silence about this controversial time in his life, saying: “I think she had a lot of courage. It wasn’t what he wanted to do at the end of the day. And I think the decision was very courageous, having said ‘I can’t do this’. We were young, in love, and we decided we wanted to get married, but then other things got in the way. “

The old comrades met again a few years ago and resumed their friendship, leaving behind bad blood.