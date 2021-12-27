The “dark side” of Apple AirTags

AirTags also have a dark side, and we are not sure that Apple will be able to do something to solve it.

Apple AirTags were presented as a device designed to help people. A small object that is capable of locating our lost belongings, and they have proven to be very useful for many users. However, as with almost everything, there’s a dark side to AirTagsas they can also be used to do evil.

AirTags being misused to track people, and that is something that can be very dangerous. Apple has added security options To try to avoid it: AirTags ring when they have been away from their users for too long, the iPhone displays a notification if it finds an AirTag next to you that is not yours, and even Apple has launched an Android app that can locate AirTags.

Can Apple take more action?

It is true that this type of locator has been around for a long time, however the way the irgas works makes them much more useful, and also much more dangerous. AirTags work under Apple’s Search network, which makes them any iPhone, iPad or Mac that passes near the AirTag is able to send the location to Apple’s servers to be able to easily locate the device.

What seemed like a good idea can backfire when users use AirTags to stalk and follow people. Apple does not appear to be aware of this issue when it introduced its AirTags, and he makes decisions on the fly as more cases appear about privacy problems with his locator devices to try to stop it.

A youtuber sends an AirTag to North Korea, do you know what happened?

We do not know if Apple is going to take more security measures to prevent AirTags from being used to do evil. It is difficult to make decisions on this aspect, and it does not seem that there are many more possibilities. The iPhone alerts you automatically, and on Android you have an app available. Little room for maneuver Apple has.

