The Christmas outfit that the Bermúdez Dog boasted that caused a stir on the internet

Enrique Bermúdez received congratulations on World Dog Day (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

The Christmas spirit reached the houses of the sports medium in Mexico. Soccer players, coaches, assistants, managers and commentators from Liga Mx enjoyed Christmas with their loved ones. Many boasted images of the moment on their social networks, showing how they celebrated on these commemorative dates.

One of the most peculiar photographs was shared by the emblematic narrator of TUDN, Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna. Who is better known as “The dog”, he showed off on his official Twitter account wearing a Santa Claus outfit and a long white beard characteristic of the same character that fulfills the dreams of thousands of children year after year.

“Jojojo Merry Christmas!” is what the commentator wrote in his publication to accompany the image this December 25 dedicated to all his followers and users of the digital platform. The comments of the photo showed the affection that many people have towards the narrator, who has been part of the popular culture of Mexican open television for several decades with his endearing phrases such as “zambombazo”, “tirititito”, among many others .

The narrator showed off his Christmas outfit on his social networks (Photo: Twitter / @ enriquebermudez)

In addition to showing their affection, many fans took advantage of the fact that Bermúdez appeared dressed as Santa Claus to ask to make some dreams come true for next year. The most recurring requests were reinforcements for America, Chivas, Cruz Azul and some other Mexican soccer clubs. Among the comments, a user who requested a collaboration between El Perro and Christian Martinoli, two of the most important storytellers in the national media and who have had an audience “rivalry” in recent years.

During the hours leading up to Christmas, the commentator revealed how he celebrated Christmas Eve in a distinguished restaurant. He also sent a message to all his followers: “To all those who do me the favor of following me, I wish God to give you health in this difficult time, Merry Christmas!”, Said the member of TUDN.

“We must remember that we are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ, who came to give his blessed blood for our salvation !!” he emphasized The dog through his official Twitter account on these December dates.

Bermúdez painted the coat of arms of the Jalisco institution in the middle of his characteristic shaved head (Photo: Twitter / @ TUDN)

Bermúdez has been one of the most active commentators and has generated the most noise in the media in recent weeks. Enrique stood out for his narration in the grand finale of the tournament Scream Mexico Opening 2021, in which Los Rojinegros del Atlas beat La Fiera del Lion. The narrator is one of the most recognizable fans of the Guadalajara team and its championship after 71 years caused the euphoria of The dog.

His narration of the last criminal of the Foxes scored by Julio Furch moved thousands of viewers. His celebration, waving his hands with clenched fists and a smile that captured the cameras, generated various reactions on social networks.

After the final and in the middle of the different analyzes of the sports programs, The dog returned to the center of attention after paint the coat of arms of the Jalisco institution in the middle of his characteristic shaved head. The narrator did this because days before the final he promised that if the Foxes raised the title, he would paint himself in the colors of The Academy.

It seems that the Rojinegros championship is one of Bermúdez’s Christmas wishes, and he will hope that many more dreams can be fulfilled next year.

