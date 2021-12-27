The board of the Club América shows interest in the Chilean Joaquín Montencinos

The America club continues to seek a competitive team that can improve the results that occurred in 2021 under the leadership of Santiago Solari. One of the plans is to find one extreme to the right. However, the last two reinforcements of the team have been for the midfield, so the idea that the team achieves that element that it requires for the next tournament is still maintained.

According to the newspaper Al Aire Libre, it was announced that they conducted an interview with the coach Ronald Fuentes, DT from Audax Italiano, who confirmed that he has to Joaquin Montecinos has very high chances of leaving one of the teams that have already targeted the footballer, it is precisely the Eagles as a whole, but they are waiting for Santiago Solari to give the yes.

Another problem the team faces is that the right winger certainly requires a foreign position, so in Coapa They would have to release a couple more of their elements if they want to keep Montecinos on their squad and also the possible arrival of Joao Rojas, so it is in that situation.

Who is Joaquín Montecinos?

He is a 26-year-old Colombian footballer who plays in Audax Italiano de chili, its position is as far right. He is the son of the ex-footballer Cristian Montecinos, who had a step through Santos, Necaxa and Puebla. Mainly, the player has played in Chilean football, so he would seek to extend his career in Mexico.

According to our partner, Omar baptistHe is a footballer with good qualities in attack and touch with the ball, he also has high passing precision which makes him a great assistant. One of his aptitudes is that he always looks for the uncheck since he has a good speed to achieve it.