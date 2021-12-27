The Batman | When is the film directed by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinson released?

The new film that will portray the adventures of the Dark Knight is very soon to be released.

2022 will be loaded with great Hollywood premieres. Although in 2021 a series of blockbuster films were released around the world, the machinery of the seventh art is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels next year, This is how one of the most anticipated releases of the year, is “The Batman” by American director Matt Reeves.

The “Bat Man” will have a new film version, where Robert Pattinson, prominent British actor with roles in the saga “Twilight”, “The lighthouse” and “Tenet”, will put on the costume of the Dark Knight. Inheriting the garment that I once wore Ben Affleck, Christian Bale Y Michael keaton – who will return in 2022 also as Batman in the movie “The Flash” -, among others.

The cast of the new version of Batman has a wide variety of young actors and other established, some of them are Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman / Selina Kyle), Paul Dano (The Riddler / Riddler), Colin farrell (The Penguin / Oswald Cobblepot), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth) and Jeffrey Wright as Detective James Gordon.

Check below, the release date of Matt Reeves’ “The Batman”.

When is The Batman released?

Although initially the Dark Knight film would be released this year, the delays produced by the pandemic forced the release date to be moved to next year.

Behind this, Director Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” finally got a world premiere date of March 4, 2022.