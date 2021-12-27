The Batman: Dylan Clark told Christopher Nolan they will outgrow his Dark Knight trilogy | Matt Reeves | DC Comics | Warner Bros. | Movies and series

Every day we are closer to the great premiere of The Batman, which is undoubtedly a film that promises to show us the darkest version of ‘Justice’, thanks to the mastermind of Matt Reeves along with DC Comics and Warner Bros.

Images of the Riddler, the Penguin, Gordon and more in The Batman. Photo: composition / Twitter / @ TaurooAldebaran

The official trailers of The Batman and the images that little by little are coming to light show us that everything would be as they say and if so we will have a new trilogy of the ‘Dark Knight’.

Empire magazine, for this month’s December edition, made a special of The Batman with exclusive content and curious facts about the film. Among the different figures interviewed by the medium is producer Dylan Clark.

Dylan Clark, producer of Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros. Pictures

Clark revealed that he bluntly pointed out Christopher Nolan, the director of one of the best Batman trilogies, played by actor Christian Bale, about Matt Reeves’ The Batmat: “I said this to Chris Nolan directly: ‘Look, we’re trying to be the best Batman ever made, and we’re going to try to beat you.’

“Matt is interested in taking this character to his emotional depths and shaking him to the core,” added Dylan Clark. On the other hand, in this Empire special, Matt Reeves could not be absent. In this same conversation, he commented much more about his new version of Batman: