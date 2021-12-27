The awkward joke Ben Affleck made during an interview

For starters, his most recent appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” got him into trouble with fans around the world when Affleck was candid about his battle with alcohol addiction and hinted that he probably wouldn’t have gotten any better if he had still been married to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave for my kids, but I’m not happy. What do I do?’ Affleck at that moment.

Related news

The backlash he received from his comment became so intense, in fact, that Affleck had to clarify his statement and apologize for the interview as it was supposedly taken out of context.

On “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, He said that people probably criticized the interview because he “went on and said how much we respect each other. [Affleck y Garner] and we care about each other and we care about our kids and we put them first and we check our stuff, “Affleck said.

“I never wanted my kids to think I’d ever say a bad word about their mother.”

But this isn’t the only time Affleck’s poor choice of words got him into a bind.

Ben Affleck made an awkward joke about sexual harassment at a press conference

Ben affleck has been part of the entertainment industry for almost four decades, so you would think he would be an interview expert. But an incident during his “Justice League” press conference proved otherwise.

In 2017, during the height of the movement #MeToo, a clip of the actor with his co-stars Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller and Ray Fisher it was spread on the Internet.

They were interviewed by Sophie boyden from MTV UK at the time and were asked which superheroes they would like to see join the Justice League if they had a choice.

Affleck he said he would like Black canary joined the team because “they could use more women.”

When Fisher intervened in that he would love to have Zatanna on board, Affleck he joked that it was probably due to “the fishing nets.” The interview got worse when Boyden asked how the cast would feel if someone like Supergirl joined the team. Fisher explained how they would evolve towards a “different dynamic”, to which Affleck He replied, “Are you following the news?” with a laugh, referring to Hollywood’s pervasive sexual misconduct problems.

Ben Affleck was criticized for making an inappropriate joke

Word spread about the interview and Ben affleck it was immediately criticized for the tacky comment he made. “Ben affleck casually making a joke about sexual assault accusations in Hollywood is like next level trash, “one user tweeted.

“Ben affleck making a joke about all the news that came out of him harassing women is the epitome of straight white male privilege,” said another.

The irony is that a month before the controversial interview, Affleck He promised to Stop Profiting From Your Harvey Weinstein-Endorsed Movies With Nonprofits.

“Any additional residue you get from a Miramax or Weinstein movie will go to FI or RAINN,” Affleck said in an interview with Fox 5 DC. “I just didn’t want to cash any more of the guy’s checks, you know?

It is also worth noting that the own Affleck was accused of sexual harassment by former “Total Request Live” host and “One Tree Hill” star Hilarie Burton.

The actress revealed that Affleck had groped her during an interview years ago.

He later apologized to her publicly on Twitter: “I acted inappropriately to Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize.”