The amazing spiderman 2: Mary Jane appeared with Andrew Garfield, why did they eliminate her? | tasm3 | Spiderman no way home | Movies and series

The Amazing Spiderman 2, the sequel to Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield that led to its cancellation, featured the character of Mary jane. Peter Parker’s second love, after Gwen Stacy, appeared in the film, but all his scenes were removed from the final version. What was the reason for this decision and what were your scenes about?

The hashtag #Make TASM3 It became a trend recently in networks and fans have made it clear that they want Andrew Garfield back as Spider-Man in one last film to close their trilogy.

Andrew Garfield still has the potential to come back in one more movie, but there are many risks in making a third part. Photo: Sony Pictures

For that reason, in this note we tell you about the appearance of the famous Mary Jane, who even appeared in some scenes with Emma Stone (Gwen Stacy).

Why was Mary Jane removed from TASM 2?

The removal of Mary Jane from the final cut of The Amazing Spiderman 2 was a decision somewhat reminiscent of the one made for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3: the excess of subplots.

With the arc of Harry Osborn turning into the Green Goblin, the story of Maxwell Dillon transforming into Electro, and the revelation that Peter Parker’s father was alive, the film was overloaded.

The actress who played her was Shailene Woodley, best known for her starring role in the Divergent saga, as Beatrice Prior.

Mary Jane in The Amazing Spiderman 2. Photo: Youtube capture / TINOYBIBO

It should be noted that his scenes, unlike all the rest of the deleted material, did not appear in the bonus content of the Blu-ray edition of the tape.

Everything Woodley recorded in The Amazing Spiderman 2 is on social media as leaked material that has been collected by fans.

His participation was relegated to a small scene where he appears on his back as an extra in the final minutes of the film.

What scenes did Mary Jane appear in in TASM 2?

The first scene in which Mary Jane appeared was one in which she was riding into Peter’s neighborhood while he was fixing Aunt May’s car.

Hearing her argue strongly with her father, the two would have a talk in which the redhead would introduce herself as her new neighbor.

Mary Jane with Peter Parker in The Amazing Spiderman 2. Photo: YouTube capture / TINOYBIBO

The second scene, of which there is no unreleased material on the set, but only concept art, was of Spider-Man paying a visit to Mary Jane’s father.

There, the young arachnid played by Andrew Garfield would turn him upside down with his web and tell him not to mistreat his daughter.

The third was about a meeting between Gwen Stacy and Mary Jane, which in the end was replaced by another scene, a different dialogue and another character.

The sequence was about Gwen looking for Peter to tell him that she was going to study in England. To one side, sitting with a book, she would run into Mary Jane and they would chat amiably, eventually shaking hands.

Mary Jane with Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spiderman 2. Photo: YouTube / TINOYBIBO capture

The last scene took place in the last minutes of the film, where he was leaving a coffee shop where he worked as a waitress and saw Spider-Man pass by.

From that moment there was only one shot in which the actress Shailene Woodley appears from behind and inside the cafeteria against the light.

Mary Jane in The Amazing Spiderman 2. Photo: Youtube capture / TINOYBIBO

How much did The Amazing Spiderman 2 make?

The Amazing Spiderman 2 grossed a total of $ 709 million, making it the lowest grossing Spider-Man movie of all.