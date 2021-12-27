The 7 functions of Twitter that bring it closer to becoming a SuperApp

Twitter logo. (photo: Liberal del Sur)

There are two things that have not changed in Twitter since it was founded more than a decade ago. The first is still the least economically profitable of the large social networks. Second, its incessant buying and selling rumors. What appears to have changed in 2021 prior to the departure of Jack dorsey It is your mission to taking Twitter beyond the timeline as we know it.

As the analyst recently said Scott galloway, the goal might be to create a SuperApp, with the goal of turning Twitter into a product large and profitable enough to find a buyer for Twitter.

What is a SuperApp?

The goal of this SuperApp is something that has never been achieved outside of Asia. The SuperApp is a unique mobile application that provides basic services like chat and payments, as well as a collection of mini third-party applications ranging from stores, restaurants to major government agencies.

SuperApp. (photo: pragma.com.es)

The most important is Chinese software Wechat, probably the most used software on the planet. On WeChat, you can find a dental appointment, call a cab, pay your utility bills, and even get a divorce by hiring a lawyer.

An application reaches SuperApp status when it brings together a large number of important services, which makes them easy to switch, and even if they are not as good as single-use applications, the application becomes a executive system of your life digital. The more services there are, the less reason to give them up and become a SuperApp

The Twitter purchases that can turn you into a SuperApp by 2022

The company has acquired at least seven new startups this year, the largest investment in the last five years. These companies could be fundamental in the configuration of Twitter as a social network in the medium term.

Here is the complete list:

– Breaker: a podcasting app for discovering podcasts by following people. You can also comment and like certain episodes to start conversations with other fans.

– Ueno: creative agency specialized in product design and user experience. Previous clients include Google, Facebook, Uber Y Twitter.

– Drivescale: a data infrastructure company. It may not have played a direct role in product development, but it is used elsewhere on Twitter.

– Review: newsletter company that once competed with Substack. At the time of the acquisition, Revue’s premium subscription fee was 6%, compared to 10% for its main competitor. The service is now integrated with Twitter.

– Sphere: a group chat app based in London. He has facilitated conversations in communities around interests such as soccer clubs and television series.

– Threader: Twitter threads are often the most popular form of reading supported by Twitter today and the best with the potential to go viral. But long topics are not always easy to read. Threader is one of those bots that has covered these topics in a simple article-like format.

– Quill: a competitor to Slack for more interface-centric chats, with the ability to separate topics into a separate thread.

Threader, the startup to compile threads on Twitter. (photo: Expansion)

Internal services that add value to the SuperApp

In June, Twitter launched its subscription service, called Twitter Blue, in Australia and Canada. In addition to displaying the service without ads, one of the main features of this subscription is the reading mode that allows you to browse long feeds in an innovative format.

On the other hand, in September he launched Communities, a feature similar to subreddits that aims to connect people with similar interests. Since its launch, the company has developed country-specific groups.

Twitter Blue. (Photo: broadcast)

