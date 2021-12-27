the 10 most anticipated films of 2022 – Publimetro México

The film industry was one of many that suffered a terrible delay due to the health emergency that occurred in 2020. Although many titles were released in 2021, others were able to resume filming but did not manage to arrive on time.

That is why in 2022, there are several films that will reach the big screen after long months of waiting for their fans.

Through IMDb we get which are the 10 films that the audience expects with the most emotion. As expected, the list could not miss either Marvel Studios or DC Films, two of the most prestigious studios in the film industry.

10. The Flash

The film directed by Andy Muschietti is one of the premieres planned for next year. The long-awaited film features the leading role of Ezra Miller and the return of Michael Keaton in the role of Batman after 30 years of playing the character. In addition, it will feature the participation of Ben Affleck.

Premiere: November 4.

9. Uncharted

Under the direction of Ruben Fleiscer, Tom Holland and Mark Walberg team up to go on a journey around the world in search of lost treasures.

Premiere: February 18

8. Mission Impossible 7

Tom Cruise’s performance is one of the most anticipated of 2022, both in “Mission Impossible” 7 and in “Top Gun: Maverick”. After several controversies during the filming of the first one, finally under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, Cruise returns to the screen to continue the iconic series of films, but this time according to the director it was the most dangerous stunt done so far.

Premiere: September 30

7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Dr. Stephen Strange to reprise the story of Avengers: Endgame. The protagonist will finally continue the investigation on the Stone of Time in the film directed by Sam Raimi.

Premiere: May 6

6. Jurassic World: Dominion

Colin Trevorrow directed the film that will be the closing of the trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

On this occasion, Lara Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neil return to play the characters they incarnated almost 30 years ago.

Premiere: June 10.

5. Killers of the Flower Moon

After the great success of The Irishman, Martín Scorsese returns with a new film starring Leonardo DiCaprio that tells the true story of the crimes of members of the Osage tribe in 1920.

Premiere: The date is unknown

4. Top Gun: Maverick

The second Tom Cruise film to hit the big screen in 2022, was directed by Joseph Kosinski and will portray the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) 35 years after the events of the original film.

Premiere: May 27

3. Thor: Love and Thunder

Under the direction of Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth returns as the god of thunder alongside Natalie Portman in the role of Jane Foster. For his part, Christian Bale will lead the role of villain.

Premiere: July 8

2. Scream 5

The horror classic is back in its fifth part under the direction of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox and David Arquette return to their iconic characters.

Premiere: January 14

1. The Batman – Matt Reeves

In the film directed by Matt Reeves, Robert Pattinson plays the role of Batman in a story that will portray his early years as a dark vigilante.

Premiere: March 4.

It may interest you:

[ El Grinch: Revelan que Jim Carrey fue entrenado por la CIA para protagonizar el filme ]