The 10 best films of the year we saw in Colombia
With people still resentful of going to movie theaters, seeing them through platforms or pages full of viruses has become an obsession.
- Drunk: A group of teachers is convinced that you cannot live without having 0.5 alcohol in your blood. Two glasses of wine before class can transform an uncharismatic teacher into a charming guy. However, alcohol can become a trap but it will also always be a liberalizing instrument, a door that always opens to new sensations. Without value judgments the great Thomas Vinterberg as a tribute to life, to drink, to friends. A beautiful madness just to see at Christmas. Found on Netflix
- In the heights: Lin-Manuel Miranda is the son of Puerto Ricans and never forgets his roots. His Broadway debut could not have been more brilliant with the splendid Here, in In the heights, returns to Washingtong Heights, the neighborhood of his childhood, to immerse ourselves in this fabulous beauty that, in a world without God, did not have any welcome because it is strictly forbidden to get excited about a documentary. Thanks to HBO they can watch it whenever they want.
- The last duel: At 83, Ridley Scott has a validity that few directors have. Does anyone doubt that 2021 was not his year? Apparently yes, the Golden Globes do not forgive him that his Gucci House, with Adam Driver and Lady Gaga at the helm, it was a pleasure for the senses and not a torture type Nomanland, the mess they decided to award last year. The last duel shows an overly precise and dehumanized medieval France, one of the best portraits of one of the most enigmatic periods of all time. But, instead of doing the typical and classic history of gentlemen, Scott immerses us is in the tragedy of being a woman in a time when it was almost a sin to be one. The best fight scene we’ve seen in a long time starring Adam Driver and Matt Damon. A delight that went completely unnoticed.
- Promising Young woman: Mixing the old Britney Spears classics from the beginning of this century with Wagner, is just one of the brushstrokes that this serious, daring work gives, which breaks away from any type of cliché that its precept, that of the damned abusive men, can dictate. Carey Mulligan makes one of her most consecrating performances. A fun and devastating movie at the same time. An immediate classic
- The assistant: With an astonishing subtlety, showing a day in the life of an assistant of a television production company, Kitty Green, a young film director, tackles with a firm and unwavering hand the machismo that inhabits every office in the first world. It went unnoticed in our country despite the good reviews it garnered around the world.
- The mole agent: From Chile comes the story of an infiltrator over the age of eighty who seeks to find evidence of the alleged mistreatment of older adults in a nursing home. The tenderness with which the director Maite Alberdi carries this testimony of life made it worthy of the nomination for best foreign film.
- The power of the dog: A western of these days, with the feminist precept dictated by reason. We have an Oscar winner for sure: Benedict Cumberbatch, superb as an actor has rarely been in a western.
- Tick, Tick, Boom: In the year of musicals Netflix bet on this beautiful Lin-Manuel Miranda, his particular tribute to one of his idols, Jonathan Larson, the ill-fated creator of RENT, one of the most beautiful Broadway musicals , with a very inspired Andrew Gardfield and a sublime staging. Nominated for the Golden Globe is a show that you must see now.
- It was the hand of God: Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino, It was the hand of God is a very important film to keep the flame of cinema alive. It is a film about love for Maradona and the cinema and parents and youth and all the really important things in life. It is a film about a boy who cannot find the words to scream his pain, it is a comedy, it is a drama, it is everything, it is Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino, it is a tribute to Fellini, it is Amarcord, it is the Useless, It is a tribute to Fellini’s cinema, Paolo Sorrentino is Fellini, he is as important as Fellini, you cannot live without The Young Pope, without the New Pope, without Youth, without The Great Beauty, you cannot live without Paolo Sorrentino.
Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino, Paolo Sorrentino. I’m still crying
- Don’t Look Up: Don’t Look Up, Wow. Di Caprio is an actor who knows how to choose his roles very well, which is why each of his films is an event. Don’t Look Up is a treatise on stupidity, a satire on the importance of Doctor Strangelove or The Great Dictator, a comedy to understand 21st century politics, dominated by social media and all the shit – it’s more important to humanity the ass of the Kardashian than the apocalypse. An essay drenched in black humor that explains the emergence of mentally handicapped people like Trump or Alex Char as extremely popular leaders. A necessary, fundamental film, a new goal from Netflix.