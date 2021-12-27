tacky clothes are more fashionable than ever

How to dress well in winter: the manual that does not fail for the men’s wardrobe

Low-rise pants, belts lurex, plastic and chains, sports socks – not necessarily paired with sneakers – or crude glasses frames with mirrored lenses. Going back to the 2000s inevitably leads to the cradle of vulgarity. They with Barbie’s velvety tracksuit and UGG Australia boots at all hours, and they indulged in the gel curl, bleach effect jeans and trucker caps from Von Dutch. Looks so hard to assimilate as impossible to forget. The worst era of fashion curdles between generation Z, a fun revenge that is gaining more and more followers.

East badass good vibes has TikTok as its epicenter. The arsenal of dances, tutorials and user memes revisiting the exciting aesthetic culture of the turn of the millennium seems to have no end. But here it’s clicks that matter, and the platform has driven a spectacular 195% increase in searches for baggy jeans or crop tops attached to hashtag #TikTokFashion. Each generation decides which period it prefers to reappropriate and it is clear that the app’s connoisseurs now only claim the ultra-low waist in a nonsensical goodbye to the skinny pants.

This change of third responds, on the one hand, to wanting to maintain the comfort and ease of the garments after months of confinement and, on the other, to returning to social life in a transgressive way, with a firm step and positivity. The virtual Y2K fever (read ‘the 2000s’) it has also affected real life globally. If you sign them mass market They already offered options to create this controversial mix for a couple of seasons, it is because the greats of the industry had put them on the catwalk in advance.

That’s how together Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake performed at the 2001 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Frank Trapper

Céline Homme gave us a spring full of subtle details traditionally horterillas And this winter it keeps the wide cuts, the flared hems, the costume jewelery, the faux fur coats and it has even signed up for the 24/7 white sock moment. Miuccia Prada, undisputed queen of the trend, is another one that dances in a winter full of silhouettes from then, T-shirts with tattoo graphics and ultra-bright colors.

An “escalation to optimism”, as the Italian and Raf Simons described their joint proposal to the sound of techno and the same daring and carefree of those (wonderful?) Years. Everything fits, given the professional career of the creative co-director of the Italian house since 2020, so pioneer in codes bakaladeros that many brands of lifestyle they have relied on his influence to re-release presumably vulgar pieces. The 2013 Adidas Ozweego reissue is the Belgian’s fault, for example. To the question of how a horrible current can triumph, which neither favors nor adds elegance, the answer is found right there, in that the absence of class and distinction carries a nostalgic charm. Conclusion: ugliness wins the game because we end up liking it. We look at it, we criticize it, we try it on … and we end up validating it.

Victoria and David Beckham leave us speechless dressed for a party in London in 2001. Jon Furniss

Long live the bowling alley … Of course, with euros in the account

Perhaps it is influenced by the fact that the most handsome men put it on first and, of course, the eye becomes vitiated. For months, Bella Hadid has been determined to teach piggy banks with the waistband of her thong over mini-skirts at the hips. Stars like Dua Lipa, Zoë Kravitz, Rihanna or the influencer Chiara Ferragni follows her closely. In the male order Justin Bieber, Fedez (Ferragni’s husband) or our native talent C. Tangana cause a furor with chains, open bibs and sports makineras. Long live the bowling alley … yes, with euros in the account.

Most luxury creators crash their wardrobes jinchos current urban areas. Balenciaga, Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Louis Vuitton or Jonathan W. Anderson They give good proof that the stellar youth of David and Victoria Beckham can be revisited with dignity.

And it is that in the end all this revival of horrible clothes is going to be the fault of love. Or romance, which is much better. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, Jennifer Lopez and Puff Daddy. Iconic, ephemeral, perfect couples who gave us exciting fashion moments. They invented the concept matchy-matchy. Their sentimental bustles went beyond the aesthetic level, even getting the clothes to be coordinated millimetrically to attend any social event together. It was 2002 when Britney Spears became America’s girlfriend.

Enrique Iglesias, a la bakala, at a concert in Las Vegas in 2002. Ethan miller

Her relationship with Justin Timberlake took place in parallel. They only lasted about four years, long enough to hate and love each code at the same time. fashionist they were publicly betting on. It was on the red carpet of the 2001 American Music Awards. That appearance of the couple, both in total look cowboy, still hurts eyesight, but cracks a smile. The couple more cool musician considered that wrapping himself in the fabric in question would be brutal. There was denim even to line her handbag and her hat cowboy of the. An absolute painting that, paradoxically, continues in our memories as one of the most brilliant images of the world. star system. As a curiosity, Katy Perry herself saw fit to copy the outfit in 2014 to pay tribute to the lovebirds.

The good news is that in Spain we received that canallismo cured of terror. At the turn of the millennium, the mythical bakalao route was experiencing its decline, but 15 years of chonis and bakalas parading through the nightlife of Valencia had left a good mark destroy in the collective imagination. We were already crazy about Enrique Iglesias (a true paradigm of bakala, by the way), Kanye West and music trance, but we discovered The Libertines, Kings of Leon, Arctic Monkeys or Coldplay, while we compulsively consumed chapters of Friends Y Sex in New York.

The 2000s left us some looks so hard to assimilate as impossible to forget

From left Right, Natane Adcock, Damon Dash, Aaliyah, Jay Z, Puff Daddy and Jennifer Lopez, at a party in East Hampton, New York, in 2002. All that sparkle, chains, fades and diamonds are the best again. . Patrick McMullan

A cocktail of references that, although it dampened the tacky setback a bit, did not manage to completely neutralize it, and thank goodness, because our historical archive of outfits it would be too boring and because currently we would lack the blessed inspiration tacky. It seems that you have to tear your clothes in the literal sense.

The broken ones, the faded ones, the almost open navels and a colorful party are back. When the renowned Pantone officially selected Illuminating Yellow as the color of 2021, it was giving us clues in the popular saying format: “There is no field without cricket, nor tacky without yellow.”

