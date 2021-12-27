Sylvester Stallone turns 75 and celebrates it as an action-packed painter

The actor Sylvester Stallonefamous for his movie action characters such as Rocky Y Rambo, is encouraged these days to show his less known craft of plastic artist in a retrospective that until February the Osthaus Museum in Hagen, in Germany, with a selection of more than fifty works that illustrate the versatility of his creative work, in which it is possible to find everything from self-portraits to abstract oil paintings in striking tones.

In the 1975 painting “Finding Rocky”, Sylvester Stallone anticipates his character from the film saga

Courtesy Galerie Gmurzynska

Titled Sylvester Stallone: ​​75th Anniversary Retrospective, the exhibition with which the European museum honors the actor’s plastic work on his birthday, brings together 53 paintings made from 1966 to the present.

More recent is “Wild Horses”, an abstract oil painting from 2018 Courtesy Galerie Gmurzynska

For the past 55 years, Stallone used painting and his acting work as a creative feedback process between the two practices, acting as the one that catapulted him to fame with Rocky Y Rambo. The actor’s paintings are “full of action” and expressiveness like his films and, on the other hand, they are subtle and with multiple layers of meaning, in addition to the use of styles such as surrealism, expressionism and abstraction, expresses the museum. “That is what I like about painting, it is the only true communication you can have. Writing can be manipulated, painting is the fastest and purest translator of the subconscious. When something happens inside you and you put it on canvas, it is difficult to falsify it. Canvas is number one for me when it comes to conveying feelings, “Stallone said some time ago in an interview.

“Painting is the only true communication you can have. The feelings that you capture on canvas are difficult to falsify,” said Stallone, who with this exhibition celebrates his 75th anniversary. Rolf Vennenbernd – DPA

What few know is that one of the exhibited works, Finding Rocky, officiated as a preview that would lead to one of the most iconic sagas of his career, since the boxer’s character is portrayed there Rocky Balboa. It is a painting from 1975, carved with a screwdriver, which immortalizes the “protagonist who does not give up”. The piece anticipated the script and film by Stallone himself, as part of a search that was the genesis of the Italian-American boxer, according to the German agency DW.

“Jo Poe”, Sylvester Stallone, 1966, also exhibited at the Germany show Courtesy Galerie Gmurzynska

Actor, screenwriter, director and film producer, Stallone (New York, 1946) discovered his love of painting at an early age. His first works, very experimental, he signed as Mike Stallone. In addition to painting and developing his own style, he collected contemporary art with an interest in the late 1980s in Picasso, Gerhard Richter and Anselm Kiefer, as well as abstract works by Mark Rothko. His paintings were exhibited in the State Museum of Saint Petersburg (Russia, 2013), in the Museum of Modern Art and in the Museum of Contemporary Art in Nice (France, 2015). Several of his paintings are part of private collections.