Sweet potato: 3 healthy reasons why you should include it in your diet

The sweet potato It is a tuber that belongs to the potato family, in fact it is known as the “sweet potato”, thanks to its sweetness and versatility to taste in countless dishes that range from complete preparations, salads, drinks, desserts and even garnishes. It also has a host of benefits that you can add to the body like all natural food that protects useful vitamins and minerals.

You should also know that according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), internationally, it is the seventh most important food crop and in regions such as Asia, its consumption is high. In fact, China is the nation with the highest production and consumption of this product, this is due to its properties.

But do you know the benefits of sweet potato? Next we will explain a little of them and we will give you three healthy reasons so that as of today you can start to implement it within your diet and enjoy its flavor in rich preparations knowing that you add a good source of properties to the body.

Packed with antioxidants

According to the Maximum House of Studies, in addition to its food properties, the sweet potato (specifically the purple one) offers health benefits thanks to its high content of antioxidants, natural or man-made substances that can prevent or delay some types of damage to cells.

While according to the United States National Library of Medicine, vegetables and fruits that are sources of antioxidants can be implemented in a healthy diet to help reduce the risk of certain diseases. And this tuber contains precisely this substance, so it is a good option to be considered in a balanced dish.

Can control diabetes

The main contribution of sweet potato It is to be an excellent antioxidant, which helps fight oxidative stress and metabolic syndrome; as well as avoiding cardiovascular diseases, including controlling diabetes, as indicated by the UNAM.

Enjoying it in our preparations is a good option to add these natural benefits and delight a great flavor, after all, it is one of the foods that has a pleasant touch for the palate.

Helps in weight loss

It is one of the foods that nutritionists usually recommend to lose weight as it contains few calories but a host of nutrients necessary for the body. This does not mean that by ingesting it we will magically begin to lose those extra pounds, but including it in an eating plan recommended by an expert can be a first step towards reaching the goal.

It is believed that a healthy diet includes the consumption of sweet potato 1 or 2 times a week, a serving of ½ to 1 unit of this cooked tuber at a time is enough to benefit from its nutritional value.

These are just 3 healthy reasons why you should consider implementing the sweet potato within a diet that allows us to get the best of natural ingredients and benefit from the properties of each of them. However, it is important to mention that going to a specialist in the field to help us design a specific plan for our food needs is the best option to ensure that we are on the right track.