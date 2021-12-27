suffered emotional and economic abuse from his father, had to emancipate himself as a minor and fell into addictions – Revista Para Ti

“My father was an abusive man. Not so much physically, although there was something of that, but mental. I asked him for a break, he wanted go on vacation for the first time in my life, and he kept signing contracts for more movies. Nobody listened to me. My father had a king-size bed and a huge television and he made me sleep with my brother on the couch. He did it to break my spirit. “

That confession from 41-year-old Macaulay Culkin to Time magazine comes to summarize the ordeal lived for being a Hollywood child prodigy who end up emotionally broken. Not knowing how to deal with fame and without a suitable environment, over the years problems of all kinds tend to surface, as happened to the actor.

“I retired to disappear from the face of the earth. But years later I understood that I could never get rid of my fame”Added Culkin in the interview, which over the years has had court disputes with their parents over their fortune, wasted between one thing and another, other unpleasant episodes such as when he had to testify in the trial against his friend Michael Jackson for sexual abuse of a minor, or problems with drugs.

Born in Manhattan, New York, on August 26, 1980, he started acting at the age of 4 in cinema, theater and television. Son of Christopher Cornelius Culkin a former stage actor and Patricia Brentrup. He attended a Catholic school (St. Joseph’s School of Yorkville) for five years and was the third of seven children, five men and two women: among them, also actors Rory and Kieran. The family I lived in a small apartment, his mother was a telephone operator and his father worked as a sacristan in a local Catholic church.

Rose to fame in 1990 after starring Home alone and Home alone 2, two years later (which in our country were known as My poor little angel 1 and 2). He retired in 1994, having shot only 10 movies but amassed one impressive fortune which at that time amounted to 50 million dollars. He would resume his career years later but without the same significance.

It is that the boy, only 10 years old, was beginning to be news due to the inconveniences of his family life. His dark past, he later recognized, had to do with his father’s attitude towards him and his brothers, whom he defined as “an aggressive person”, who saw in him a prosperous business when My poor little angel was a great box office success. So he became her representative and the greed led him to be one of the most influential and hated men in the industry, with constants athreats of removing your child from projects if the whims were not met of the father.

But, over the years it he got tired of that life between sets and being just a chicOr, so he decided to confront his parents who were more concerned about the fortune of their son – which was estimated at about 50 million dollars – than about his well-being. “There, guys. I hope they made enough money because it won’t come out of me anymore”A Culkin teenager told them He became emancipated and did not speak to his father again. The trial against his parents came amid a tumultuous divorce, in which Macaulay -when he was only 14 years old- judicially acted so that the earned money in his short but intense career outside put to safety.

Another dark aspect of his life was what was considered a “strange friendship” with Michael Jackson, a subject he preferred not to talk about for years. However, a year ago he explained in the Inside of you podcast that their close relationship was probably due to both had suffered the ravages of fame since they were children: “Nobody around me had any idea what was happening and he had gone through the same situation and he just wanted to make sure that I wasn’t alone. ” Culkin testified in favor of the singer during the child abuse trial of which the pop star was acquitted. Told that shared a bed with the singer and never felt uncomfortable or bothered, as published The Washington Post. The actor keeps a close relationship with the Jackson family and is the godfather of the three children of the artist.

On September 17, 2004 it was arrested in Oklahoma for possession of marijuana and two other substances, so it was imprisoned briefly, then released on $ 4,000 bail.After being tried in court on misdemeanor drug charges, he himself pleaded not guilty at trial and later changed his plea to guilty. He received three one-year suspended sentences and was sentenced to pay $ 540.

A new life for Macaulay Culkin

Last April, Macaulay and his girlfriend, Brenda Song, became parents to Dakota Song Culkin. “We are very happy,” the couple said in a statement. The baby is named after Culkin’s late sister Dakota, who died in 2008 at age 29 from her injuries after being hit by a car.

Last February, Culkin had said in the Esquire magazine about his desire to have a family with Song, his girlfriend of four years. “We practice a lot,” he joked the 40-year-old actor. “We are solving it, making time work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your wife walks into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’ Song, who has appeared on The Social Network and ABC TV Station 19, previously revealed to the post about his relationship with Culkin. “You can’t be around him and not be happy,” he said.

Before his affair with Song, Culkin had dated Mila Kunis for eight years before their relationship ended in 2011. He had also been married to actress Rachel Miner in 1998, but they broke up two years later.

All the humor that the media did not use to tell his story, he applies it in his current public life. Via his website and podcasts Bunny Ears, or in his sporadic appearances on talk shows or in his more infrequent encounters with journalists. You see it relaxed, serene, mature and with an ironic touch that can usually be carried by the one who has already been at the top and saw everything from there.

A few years ago, to pass the time, he created a tribute band to Velvet Underground, the legendary group of Lou Reed and John Cale, in which all reversals turn into pizza topics. He called it Pizza Underground. Another of his bursts of humor in which he shows the ability to laugh at himself: when he sees a photo of Ryan gosling with a T-shirt with his face, he had one made that contained Gosling wearing that T-shirt.

