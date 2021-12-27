Steven Spielberg talks about how he sees the United States: “Democracy is in danger” – Tvshow – 12/27/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

In the 1950s and 1960s at the family home Spielberg in Cincinnati they kept a weekly appointment next to the black and white television: “My parents used to make us watch Concerts for young people, with Leonard bernstein. They were mythical ”, he recalls Steven spielberg. One of the programs was titled “What does music mean?” And to the amazement of the children at Carnegie Hall in New York to attend the broadcasts, he would say: “Music means nothing. It simply is”.

Those responses between provocative and metaphysical must have remained in the consciousness of young Steven. He might even discuss them with his mother, Leah Adler, who was a pianist. His cinema has rhythms, tempos, effects and even musical purposes because it largely appeals to emotion. Surely he would not agree with that phrase. And in fact, to refute it, he has shot again one of Bernstein’s legendary works: Love without barriers.

In it, music is key. It serves to drive the party, youthful passion, and tragedy. But also to take sides against what Spielberg believes his country is experiencing in these times: a democratic drift. “I am concerned, very concerned, even more than two years ago, about what is happening in the United States. I believe that democracy is in danger ”, assures the director.

One of the causes of that danger is the polarized division that affects them and much of the world. A division that for him has historical roots and that since it was created West Side Story, in 1957 for Broadway with music by Bernstein and lyrics by the recently deceased Stephen Sondheim, has gone, according to him, “for the worse.”

Worse in politics, worse in racial tension, worse in polarization. “Well, yes, things have always been divided in our country. Since the Civil War we have not been able to fully reconcile. History tells us with what happened throughout the 20th century with the assassination of the Kennedys or Martin Luther King. We are a divided nation, of course, but this division has never been so fueled or verbalized as it is now, since 2016. “

Spielberg refers to Donald trump. Although he does not name it. 2016 was the year of his election as president. His rise to power, based on furious attacks and hatred of Latinos, mainly, led the filmmaker to adopt his own path of protest and decide to recover this title that he also led to the cinema in 1960 Robert Wise.

So based on music, salsa, dance, impossible loves and the sounds of “I Want To Live in America”, Spielberg adopts a clear political position, fed up as he is with this escalation of hatred organized not only in political forums, but also in the media . “Today’s chatter on the news, every day, is one of persistent division: political, racial. If in the civil war the blues of the federation fought against the grays of the confederation, now it is the republican reds against the democratic blues or, in the case of the film, the gangs of the Latin Sharks against the Jets. It’s all part of the same discussion, ”says Spielberg.

Even so, he wants to be optimistic: “I am, if we learn to listen to each other, to integrate ourselves and to dialogue with people with whom we do not agree on common grounds, we will be able to repair something. But it will take time ”. And too much has been lost against the clock and at the expense of the future, too. “The themes dealt with in the play in 1957 were relevant, but today they are ten times more so. We must mark those connections and parallels with respect to the divisions to understand them as a cycle in the politics and global history of the United States. “

The version that Spielberg shows is more stark, more violent, but also much more inclusive. To update the story he called Tony kushner, playwright and screenwriter, with whom he already collaborated on his Munich. “We should look for that. Hundreds of versions have been made around the world. In institutes, in theaters. I didn’t want to get involved in the project unless every single member of the Sharks gang was Latino, it was very important to me. We take it very seriously: to be inclusive and authentic with the spirit of history ”.

To begin with, with the music, which makes up the soul of the film. One of the drawbacks that the first score shows, strange as it may seem, is that it lacks salsa. “The first time Bernstein heard real salsa in his life was a year and a half after finishing West Side Story. His children told me. They told me that he himself admitted having made the mistake of not having introduced more Latin American music into the work. There was no sauce! ”, The director comments in amazement.

He had to remedy that deficiency. The key was choosing who would be in charge of the soundtrack. Who should breathe a new interpretation to the score in which the Latin DNA resounded. The great John williams, inseparable name of Spielberg’s cinema, his great adviser and musical collaborator, gave him the solution: to have the Venezuelan director Gustavo Dudamel.

Spielberg knew Dudamel through Williams. “John invited me to the filming of Tintin and I greeted him there ”, says the musician from Paris, where he began his stage as director of the city’s opera. The filmmaker also followed in his footsteps as head of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. In Hollywood, Dudamel is something of a rising star.

They wanted to work together. “His call has been one of the most important of my life,” says the musician, “not only because I have learned a lot, but because I have gained a friend, a mentor, a kind of father.” They established an immediate complicity. Spielberg did not miss any detail of the work Dudamel did: “I followed him with my video camera as he conducted the New York Philharmonic – Bernstein’s orchestra, by the way – at the Manhattan Center for a whole week. He gave himself body and soul to recording the music. I noticed his body language, he brought new values ​​to the members of the orchestra, not only when conducting, but in how he conceived each song. Point by point he explained his opinion, his interpretation. It gave them context and thus motivated them in an amazing way ”, says the filmmaker.

It is the first time that Spielberg enters the Latin universe. “I have found great patience, a great desire to understand, to listen. The cast always asked very interesting questions and they expressed themselves with so much affection … I was fascinated with the Sharks, with that conception of love that comes from a deep traditional culture and that they express through music ”.

The film had to convey that spirit. An even deeper fusion of the two worlds that come together in the author of Shark, the saga of Indiana Jones or ET: The Extraterrestrial. With a sense of the show but also with a strong message from those who are not afraid to endow their cinema with forceful political content. He does it without giving up his own style and an open vision of the world, without fear of controversy.

Spielberg’s indefatigable curiosity rejuvenates his work again as he enters for the first time into a world, the Latin, and a style, the musical. But with a purpose … Create awareness. Alert.