Sports, the Best Medicine – Diario El Mundo

At 34 years of age Liliana Peña Rendon is an example of tenacity of when you love and have the attitude you can achieve great things, since her adolescence she found in athletics that passion that love that complemented her one hundred percent, but unfortunately due to the passage of time he has distanced himself from his greatest love.

Due to complications in his health, he resumed what he was always passionate about since he was young, so this time never to leave it again, “I returned to it due to health problems, the doctor recommended that I exercise and it was that I decided to run again.” express

Peña Rendón emphasized that in this discipline she found that perfect medicine, which has led her to have a better lifestyle, and made her grow as a person.

She expressed that it is very complicated for her, to provide a fixed schedule to practice sports, since her work and being a single mother complicates it even more, but still she always tries to train in the afternoon-night, or in her case very early, “It also depends a lot on the weather, since I try to take care of my health.”

El Mundo asked him how many competitions he has participated in, to which he pointed out that he does not have an exact number “I have been taking up this sport for 6 years on some occasions we played podium, both in my city as Veracruz port, Chachalacas and even in the state of Puebla . “

He added that talking about a specific preparation is difficult since it depends a lot on the type of race that is aimed at, ”it is the preparation time, in distance races it took me around 4 to 5 months. “

He pointed out that the CDMX marathon that was held on November 28, after a long year of absence, decided to participate in it since it is considered one of the best at the international level.

“Knowing that he would have all the sanitary security measures. with greater reason participant “

He reiterated that the established route left from Ciudad Universitaria where he arrived at the Capital Zócalo, “I ran a total of 42 kilometers, 195 meters and within its registered participants there are not only nationals, but also foreign runners.”

He concluded that to participate in this marathon it took him 4 months of arduous preparation, with the help of fellow experts in long distances. So with his doctor, who was always on the lookout for his health. “

The challenge

42 kilometers, the amount that he spent, thus complying with one of the sporting goals that was raised in the year.

5 months that Liliana Rendón prepared for the challenge that took place in Mexico City on November 28.

The phrase

“It was one of the greatest experiences of my life because as the kilometers go by, negative thoughts appear, fatigue and muscle pain increases! But the only way to overcome them is by running with your soul and heart, thinking of all the people you love the most and who are at home motivating and supporting. That is my greatest motivation, my daughter and my family “



