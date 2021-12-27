Spielberg and the temptation of the remake

Why did a genius like Steven Spielberg decide, at the age of 75, to shoot a new version of West side story? Simple answer: because you want and because you can. The brand new adaptation of the most famous musical in the history of cinema, by the highest grossing director of all time (10,500 million raised with 34 films), is already one of the essential films of this Christmas, although the figures of its premiere in our country are not going to unseat the bombing of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has earned more than 7 million in its first weekend in theaters. Does not matter.

The truth is that the creator of so many modern landmarks has given himself the whim of bringing the street fights of the Sharks and Jets back to the big screen, with New York City as a backdrop and the soundtrack of Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim as the only invariable and inalienable factors. And it does it better than good updating some concepts from the 1961 film by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins – for example, giving greater prominencenism to the racial conflict than to the love story–, but without the story losing its essence and its magic.

«I don’t care if the result is good or bad. What need was there to re-film a masterpiece? », A movie lover friend commented yesterday about it. And he is not without reason. If I were a top manager of any major Hollywood, in the style of Monroe Stahr – at the time, the protagonist of The last tycoon by Francis Scott Fitzgerald – maybe he would have said the same to good old Steven. But perhaps the only peremptory need here was that of the filmmaker himself.

And it is that the author of Schindler’s List (1993) has taken more than three decades to recreate a foreign movie, perhaps because his debut in these matters, entitled Always (1989), was a major disappointment, compared to Victor Fleming’s original feature film (Two in the sky, 1943). Luckily, that same year, our man also premiered with enormous success Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade –Third installment of the saga starring Harrison Ford– and that helped to make us forget the skid.

In addition, Spielberg dreamed from a young age of shoot a musical. In fact, he was about to do it with 1941But that comic tale about the paranoia of a Japanese landing after the Pearl Harbor bombing didn’t get enough support from the industry and ended up being his first box office hit. He was then left with the desire and from those waters come these muds.

Like him, many other greats of the seventh art of all ages have fallen into the temptation of remake, sympathetic foreignism admitted today by the RAE, which defines it as the “adaptation or new version of a work, especially a film.” But this trend is not confined exclusively to the cinematographic environment, as evidenced by other forms of expression, from literature to art or music.

Any inveterate reader will remember the innumerable versions of the myth of Don Juan, in novels, theatrical libretto or essays, in different centuries or languages. And art lovers will quote, alongside Las Meninas by Velázquez, by Picasso or by Equipo Crónica. Of the covers record companies I prefer not to speak so as not to extend myself. We will save it for a future article, as soon as the slightest excuse arises …

The point is that a remake film it can be great or scary, without any middle ground, because the public in this discipline does not accept half measures: either they love it or they hate it. And the viewer does not always judge it with the necessary detachment and impartiality because there are titles and actors that have marked us at some point in life. So, in rare cases, do we allow a clumsy reenactment or a beardless performer to take their place.

Despite all these prejudices and drawbacks, the stubbornness of some creators is commendable. I do not know if it is for ego, for money or to pay off a debt with the fan that one day they were. The truth is that they inevitably fall into the trap of remake (and even the reboot, But that is another story). And not everyone is victorious – not even unscathed – from the play.

The smartest are those who have limited themselves to repeating their own tape, taking advantage of the technological advances of the cinemascope or a greater budget with famous Hollywood actors. See, among others, the cases of Cecil B. DeMille with The 10 Commandments (1923 and 1956), Alfred Hitchcock with the man that knew too much (1934 and 1956) or Michael Haneke with Funny games (1997 and 2007). They will never lose out in the comparison because they compete with themselves.

As for those who – like Spielberg – jumped without a net to do a rehash of someone else’s work, there are as many disasters as successes. Starting with the remakes failed, the biggest disappointment I’ve ever had has been with my highly respected Gus Van Sant and that adaptation of Psychosis (1998) that would have made Hitchcock himself blush. What did it take to make Vince Vaught jerk off in the shower? Man, for God’s sake!

Others failures in these struggles of people that I admire a lot are the Old boy (2013) by Spike Lee, the Vanilla sky (2001) by Cameron Crowe –only the song by Paul McCartney is saved–, Planet of the Apes (2001) by Tim Burton and even –attention, because this is going to be controversial– the Solaris (2002) by Steven Soderbergh. Of directors who don’t interest me, I don’t bother to cite their mistakes …

With my beloved Coen brothers I have a tremendous dichotomy. As a good Ealing Studios fan, I didn’t quite get the point Ladykillers (2004), perhaps because the always endearing Tom Hanks lacks the dark side that Alec Guinness displayed in The quintet of death (1955) as a phlegmatic murderer of old ladies. Instead, I marveled at his twilight review of Value of law (2010), which has nothing to envy to the first adaptation of Henry Hathaway (1969), with John Wayne in the best role of his mature stage. Perhaps the secret is that they faithfully followed the story that Charles Portis published in installments in the Evening post in 1968, instead of copying the first version on celluloid flat by shot.

Did I say before that there was also hits? Well, they are quite a few. Let’s start with the obvious ones, in whimsical order as they come to mind (and don’t look for another explanation because I love them all): Scarface-The Price of Power (1983), by Brian de Palma, with a script by Oliver Stone and an Al Pacino who comes out in the star role. Cape of fear (1991) by Martin Scorsese, with an unbeatable starring trio (Robert de Niro-Jessica Lange-Nick Nolte) that does not shrink considering the precedent of the great Robert Mitchum. The very sexy Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992), by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Gary Oldman and Winona River. The messenger of fear (2004) by Jonathan Demne, with Denzel Washington and Meryl Streep. Without forgetting one of my favorites, Front page (1974) by Billy Wilder. And so we could continue for a while …

How! What do you think that the presence of consecrated idols in the cast is decisive to save perhaps unnecessary second versions? Gang of Skeptics! In the following titles with the vocation of series-B there are no flashy figures and there are a lot of merit. Aim: The thing (1982) by John Carpenter, The shop of horrors (1986) by Frank Oz, The fly by David Cronenberg (1986), The ring (2002) by Gore Verbinski, The Hills Have Eyes (2006) by Alexandre Aja or the splendid The Invasion of the Ultrabodies (1978) by Philip Kaufman (although the performance of Donald Sutherland does have some weight here).

By last, two titles that may cause debate: The girl with the dragon tattoo / Men who did not love women (2011), by David Fincher –with Daniel Craig and Rooney Mara as the main couple–, not only lives up to the first Swedish adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s posthumous best-seller, but also brings the trilogy closer to Millenium to the general public without subtracting an iota of rawness from the matter. Regarding the Sabrina (1995) by Sydney Pollack, allow me a personal weakness. Of course Julia Ormond does not reach the sole of the heels of the Audrey Hepburm of the 1954 film, but Harrison Ford faces the ghost of Humphrey Bogart without blinking, playing on cynicism and perplexity, as in his best interpretations of Han Solo or the adventurous archaeologist Henry Walton Jones Jr. And there I leave it.

I don’t know if all these musings will serve to encourage you to give Spielberg’s tape a try. But surely they will have made you want to see, one of these days, some of the titles mentioned on your trusted digital platform. Which is not a bad thing, in these familiar dates when the pandemic outbreak invites us to stay a little longer at home. Merry Christmas movie!