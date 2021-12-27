Spider-Man No Way Home’s nod to Thor Love and Thunder that busts the plot of the Marvel movie

MADRID, Dec 27 (CulturaOcio) –

A common detail in the productions of Marvel studios, much to the liking of the fans, is the inclusion of more or less subtle references to other productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The last one is in Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider-Man: No Way Home) which includes a nod to the new Thor movie, titled, Love and thunder.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Said takes place during one of the film’s sequences starring Tom Holland. When Perter Parker’s secret identity is revealed to the world, the bottom banner reads “political revolt in New Asgard as Z … “.

In light of this clue, a Reddit user wasted no time in developing an interesting theory that may well be plausible and in which he relates the events of No Way Home with the new God of Thunder movie, who will once again play Chris Hemsworth, with Taika Waititi behind the scenes.

“I realized this last night by rewatching the movie. During the news broadcast (‘I’m afraid I don’t remember which one’) part of the bottom banner on the screen reads something like ‘political revolt in New Asgard as Z …‘before moving on to another take. I may have paraphrased a bit, but I’m pretty sure the last letter was Z and it mentioned the New Asgard political turmoil“said the member of the social network.

“From what I can tell that there is no inhabitant of New Assgard (where the surviving Asgardians live in Norway after Ragnarok) whose name begins with Z. Although it was confirmed a while ago that Russell Crowe would play Zeus in a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. We don’t know what role Zeus will play in the movie, even if it’s brief, but, with Gorr, the butcher of the gods as main villain i have a theory“, he added while referring to the character to be played by Christian Bale.

“Gorr, the butcher of the gods, is traveling the universe, massacring the deities of various pantheons (Egyptians, Mayans, etc. Many of them are characters in the staples). After chasing the Greek deities, Zeus and other Olympians manage to escape and reach New Asgard. seeking the help of Thor and the Asgardians who have survived. However, Thor is out with the Guardians of the Galaxy so they must instead turn to Valkyria, the new ruler of Asgard. This is what leads to the political turmoil and eventually Jane returns becoming the mighty Goddess of Thunder to fight Gorr or, something like that.“, he exposed.

A theory that gains strength if one takes into account that the son of Odin after Endgame joins Star-Lord, Rocket and the rest of the Guardians Therefore, if he found himself dealing with cosmic threats with his new companions, it would be logical that it was Jane Foster, who, after the sentimental break between them, wore the Mjolnir becoming the new Goddess of thunder, protector of the Asgardians next to the Valkyria of Tessa Thompson.

In any case, to find out how the events of Thor: Love and Thunder fans will have to wait until July 8, 2022, when it will hit theaters.