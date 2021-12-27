‘Spider-Man no way home’, the highest grossing film in the world in 2021 – El Financiero

Spider-Man fans continued to fill movie theaters to see the latest installment in the franchise, setting aside concerns over the surge in COVID-19 cases and pushing the film past the 1 billion mark to become the highest grossing film of this year worldwide.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ raised an estimated $ 81.5 million in tickets during its second weekend, Sony Group reported this Sunday, December 26. The film, produced in conjunction with Walt Disney Co.’s Marvel Studios, had the second-largest release in Hollywood history last week, behind only 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

As has happened in other sectors, the pandemic intensified trends that were already at play in the film industry. Some images from major events account for the majority of ticket sales, while other films struggle to find an audience. “No Way Home” maintained its top spot even as multiple releases competed for holiday party sponsorships, including “Sing 2,” aimed at kids, which Comscore Inc. said generated 23.8 million nationally over the weekend of three. days.

“No Way Home” features a cast that includes Tom Holland, as the titular superhero, and Zendaya, as his girlfriend, MJ. In an additional link to the Marvel universe, Benedict Cumberbatch also plays the neurosurgeon Doctor Strange. Previous actors from the “Spider-Man” series also appear. The rumor related to social media caused fans to leave their homes and take them to theaters, the only place where “No Way Home” was available.

‘Sing 2’, a sequel to the animated film about animals featuring a Universal Pictures program from Comcast Corp., was recommended by approximately 68% of critics. The image includes the voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johansson. Their five-day total in North America was $ 41 million, Universal noted, including about 1.6 million from some limited Thanksgiving weekend screenings.

Warner Bros. ‘The Matrix Resurrections finished third with $ 12 million. Its cast includes Keanu Reeves as the gravity-defying computer programmer, Neo, and Carrie-Anne Moss, as his dangerous partner and love interest.

The film, an attempt to revive the franchise after an 18-year hiatus, debuted in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max, potentially diluting its box office. About 68% of critics recommended it, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

“The King’s Man,” a prequel to Disney 20th Century Studios’ spy action series “Kingsman,” starring Ralph Fiennes, grossed $ 6.35 million, Comscore said.