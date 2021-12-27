Spider-Man + $ 1 billion and Tom Holland superstar
In the West, Marcel’s (a Disney company) franchise surpassed Disney’s big box-office hope of the year, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’.
“Right now, if you’re under 35 and you go to the movies, your 1st option is ‘Spider-Man’, and your 2nd option is to see ‘Spider-Man’ again” “said David A. Gross, director of consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research. “You can watch ‘The Matrix’ later with someone who has HBO. This is how it is when a single film dominates the market as it happens today with ‘Spider-Man’ ”.
Tom holland
Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang they wrote in Variety:
- Instant box office success flings Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose vivacious, teasing and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man gives the comic book epic its zipper and heart, to the top spots. of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the huge success of the film. (…)
- What does this mean for the man currently donning the red and blue spandex from ‘Spidey’? As for your future career in Hollywood, there are at least 2 guarantees: more important papers and more money. However, moving up the A list further will depend largely on the type of roles you choose.
- Before Holland became a household name, he signed a multi-movie deal to play Spider-Man and appear in additional Marvel mixes such as’ Captain America: Civil War ‘,’ Avengers: Infinity War ‘and’ Avengers: Endgame ‘. After 3 blockbusters and his new contract to negotiate, Holland can now cash in on the box office triumphs of 2017’s’ Spider-Man: Homecoming ‘($ 880 million worldwide),’ Spider-Man: Far de casa ‘of 2019 (US $ 1,100 million worldwide) and the grand finale in’ No Way Home ‘.
- According to sources familiar with similar negotiations, Holland’s contract should jump to 8 digits. Before ‘Spider-Man’ he was making less than $ 1 million from movies. Now, you could be making $ 2 million to $ 5 million for independent films and $ 5 million to $ 10 million for a lead role in a traditional studio movie. Holland was recently considered for a joint role in a film by a top director. And while the deal didn’t close, he could have secured $ 1 million for a small role in a large-scale movie. On the ‘streamers’, who have more money to spend, Holland’s salary could be around $ 20 million or more. Executives may be willing to cut other expenses in order to include Holland, a reputation that they only get a few stars, including Robert Downey Jr.
- Holland is drawing audiences at a time when Hollywood is desperate to find a new generation of leading men. Denzel Washington is 66, Tom Hanks 65, Tom Cruise 60 next year, Brad Pitt 59, Will Smith 53 and even the comparatively young Leonardo DiCaprio is 47. The rise of prestige television and the migration to streaming has meant that the movie business has struggled to present a new crop of rising stars. But Holland, with 54.7 million followers on Instagram, the ‘Dune’ actor (Timothee Chalamet) and the ‘Creed’ star (Michael B. Jordan) may be filling the gap between the ‘millennials’. In regards to female stars, Zendaya, Peter Parker’s MJ, is in a similar category.
- A valid question: How do companies justify paying for such dazzling price tags? At least in traditional companies, studios hope to make at least $ 100 million at the box office if they pay an actor $ 10 million to star in his movie. Today, the problem is that few actors outside of DiCaprio, Washington or Pitt can guarantee those results in an age when intellectual property, not actors, is the main attraction.
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe installment was teased as a major crossover event, one that drew heavily on two decades of affection and goodwill toward past “Spider-Man” movies. Even big stars like Tom Cruise only appear to audiences in certain roles; Cruise, for example, can draw a crowd for ‘Mission Impossible’. Then, Will Holland be a box office draw outside of ‘Spider-Man’? His name did little to save the 2021 dystopian thriller ‘Chaos Walking,’ which sank at the box office amid COVID-19, overwhelmed by bad reviews and an unsuccessful theory about young adult fans. And his other projects, such as Joe and Anthony Russo’s PTSD drama ‘Cherry’ and Netflix’s portion of the Southern Gothic style ‘The Devil All the Time’, entered auteur cinema.
- A big test for Holland will be Sony’s “Uncharted,” a big-budget action adventure in which Holland stars as young fortune hunter Nathan Drake. Video game adaptations tend to be unpredictable, so Holland’s charisma and charm will be key to filling movie theater seats in ‘Uncharted’. With indie movies like ‘Cherry’ and the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic for Sony, he has shown that he doesn’t just want to do mainstream movies or comic book shows.
- Even with soaring ticket sales for ‘No Way Home’, Hollywood studios need proof that Holland’s name at the top of a movie poster can translate to box office or subscription purchases. For every Downey Jr., Gal Gadot or Chris Pratt (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Jurassic World’), there are many actors, like Daniel Radcliffe after ‘Harry Potter’, or Chris Evans following ‘Captain America’, who they fought (N. de la R .: with little success) for extending his franchise stardom in other popular film roles.