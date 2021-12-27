Spider-Man + $ 1 billion and Tom Holland superstar

In the West, Marcel’s (a Disney company) franchise surpassed Disney’s big box-office hope of the year, ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings’.

“Right now, if you’re under 35 and you go to the movies, your 1st option is ‘Spider-Man’, and your 2nd option is to see ‘Spider-Man’ again” “said David A. Gross, director of consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research. “You can watch ‘The Matrix’ later with someone who has HBO. This is how it is when a single film dominates the market as it happens today with ‘Spider-Man’ ”.

Rebecca Rubin and Brent Lang they wrote in Variety:

Instant box office success flings Tom Holland, the 25-year-old British actor whose vivacious, teasing and youthful take on the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man gives the comic book epic its zipper and heart, to the top spots. of Hollywood stars. His central performance was a key ingredient in the huge success of the film. (…)

What does this mean for the man currently donning the red and blue spandex from ‘Spidey’? As for your future career in Hollywood, there are at least 2 guarantees: more important papers and more money. However, moving up the A list further will depend largely on the type of roles you choose.

According to sources familiar with similar negotiations, Holland’s contract should jump to 8 digits. Before ‘Spider-Man’ he was making less than $ 1 million from movies. Now, you could be making $ 2 million to $ 5 million for independent films and $ 5 million to $ 10 million for a lead role in a traditional studio movie. Holland was recently considered for a joint role in a film by a top director. And while the deal didn’t close, he could have secured $ 1 million for a small role in a large-scale movie. On the ‘streamers’, who have more money to spend, Holland’s salary could be around $ 20 million or more. Executives may be willing to cut other expenses in order to include Holland, a reputation that they only get a few stars, including Robert Downey Jr.

holland zendaya 3.jpg Tom Holland and Zendaya: Hollywood seeks heroes for millennials.