South Side Story, by Manuel Arias Maldonado

My father was born in Huéscar, at that time an important town in the north of Granada, in 1946: a son of the long postwar period whose biographical trajectory, which goes from the countryside to the city, reflects that of the whole of Spain. My grandparents were both school teachers, hell-bent on their children going to college. It wasn’t that easy: the various revalidations and college exams were intimidating; To top it all, the men had to do military service. The fact is that my father went to study Medicine at Granada in the early 1960s, which combined the bustle of the university with the eight o’clock mass; developmentalism began in a still underdeveloped Spanish society. And it was there that, as he would never fail to remember, he ran into the great aesthetic impact of his life: the projection of West side story on one of the huge screens of the time. I have forgotten the name of the room; Granada was then the third city in Spain in number of cinemas. Perhaps it was the Palacio del Cine, which opened its doors on December 21, 1961; There are photographs in which the poster of the film, released in our country on February 28, 1963, appears above the box office.

You have to imagine that young medical student who came more than once – eight, he said – to contemplate the spectacle that is still today the film by Robert Wise, Leonard Bernstein, Steven Sondheim and Jerome Robbins. You have to be 18 years old and live in that old provincial city of an old provincial country to understand the impact New York could have on Cinemascope. The film opens with aerial shots of Manhattan that, accompanied by a whistled melody, give rise to the vigorous initial deployment of Russ Tamblyn and George Chakiris through the streets of the neighborhood where the youth gangs of the Jets and the Sharks compete; It was not, precisely, what one found when exiting on Recogido street. I guess only a dubbed version was distributed then; not even by those could the force of a musical that alone explains the victory of the United States in the Cold War be deactivated. Obviously, My dad wasn’t the only impressionable young man of his time – the movie grossed $ 44 million and captivated an entire generation of viewers. Tom Waits has recorded “Somewhere”; David Lynch made Tamblyn a doctor from Twin Peaks and Richard Beymer, the film’s unconvincing tragic heartthrob, director of the main hotel in the same town. Naturally see West side story in California it was not the same as seeing her in Spain; which does not mean that here the twist.

The 1961 film is a myth; the 2021 version can only be a comment that leans on myth

Whenever the film was shown on television, my father insisted on seeing it; on one of his birthdays, we will give him the original poster, duly framed. He died, after a long professional career, in July 2008. I wonder now what opinion you would have of the new film versionby Steven Spielberg, which has just been released worldwide after being canned for almost two years due to the pandemic. I would have liked it very much, but I can’t vouch for it. And the comparisons may be unfair: the 1961 film is a myth; the 2021 version can only be a comment that leans on myth. That one was released when the golden age of musical cinema had not yet ended; musical cinema is today a relic that barely survives on the big screen.

Having said that, Spielberg made a difficult bet that has paid off: his West side story it works. It does so, in large part, because the source material is infallible. I am not sure that the sociopolitical “message” is here too much, despite efforts to relate this Romeo and Juliet with the rise of populist nativism; Richard Brody has argued convincingly on the pages of the New Yorker that Tony Kushner’s new script incurs an excess of psychological reductionism when portraying the characters. As for the choreographies, Spielberg is right when he gives up competing with Cool, an extraordinary number that took place in a garage after the rumble that confronts the two gangs and here is taken outdoors in a more modest way; Unfortunately, the youth dance scene in the gym is far inferior in this version, far from the energy and sensuality of the original. In return, Spielberg matches against the odds the catchy vivacity of the I want to live in America and overcomes, by moving it inside the police station, the Officer Krupke who scoffed at the psychologist’s explanations of the juvenile delinquent that disturbed American public opinion in the 1950s. Its actors comply, Rita Moreno establishes an emotional connection with the legend and both the photography by Janusz Kaminski and the production design by Adam Stockhausen successfully pursue a theatrical artificiality that, referring to the Hunch by Francis Ford Coppola, contrasts with the testimonial realism of an almost contemporary first version of the world that the libretto portrays.

The best recognition of Spielberg’s work is that we do not see his film thinking about the previous one: during its feature film, we do not need anything else. If in the future we will return to it with the same relish or not, we will see. For some viewers, in any case, this West side story may be your first West side story. Could they, whether or not they study their first year of medicine in a provincial town, make the impression that the original adaptation made on my father and many other members of his generation? I don’t think so: the world has changed and so have we. For better or for worse, there are things that only happen once.