“Sorry about the intensity”: Greeicy shared her best pregnant photos

COLOMBIA – Just three days ago, Greeicy she decided to break the big news of her pregnancy to her fans. He premiered the video clip for the song “Att: Amor” where he showed a pronounced belly and his followers went crazy. Since then, the interpreter of “Los besos” has let it be known how happy she feels, not only for waiting for her first baby but also for having shared it with those who follow her career.

Since she was honest, the Colombian’s belly has been the true protagonist of her social networks. A few hours ago, the artist shared on Instagram a series of photographs in which she boasts of her new figure with all the pride in the world. And it is that after having omitted the subject completely, it seems that he has a lot to tell.

“Sorry about the intensity, but first ??? You know that if I appear it is because I am happy and second? I had been wanting to cut my belly for a long time, “he wrote Greeicy to accompany the snapshots in which she appears surrounded by her animals. She received more than a million “likes” and another three thousand comments of pure good wishes for the future mother.

In that sense, the native of Cali He did not hesitate to express his best wishes for this time of celebration and family union. “May these days allow us to gain strength to always continue with more enthusiasm … May 2022 be better than 2021,” he added. Among the reactions stood out that of Valentina ferrer. “Enjoy those moments !! The only ones to feel the baby kicking, hiccupping… omg the best ”, he pointed out.

As well as Greeicy, the future father, Mike BayNor has he stopped showing off the new stage in which, with emotion and tranquility, they await the arrival of the new member of the family. For now, the sex of the baby is unknown. This has led Internet users to draw conclusions from the shape of the artist’s belly. Many agree that it will be a boy.