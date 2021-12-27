So you can send invisible messages

WhatsApp is the leading instant messaging application in the world. Through it, 2 billion users communicate with their loved ones, relatives, school and work colleagues, to name a few.

Therefore, the platform updates are constant so that Internet users have the best of experiences when using the platform; however, users are one step ahead and creating new features to get the most out of the app.

One of the new tools that has given us something to talk about in ‘Whats’ is the possibility of sending invisible messages to your contacts. In case you are interested, here are the steps to follow to send them; take note and make the most of it.

How to send invisible messages on WhatsApp?

Before starting, it is important to mention that you do not require an external application to achieve this process: remember that the use of these can put your account at risk. Also, messages can be sent from an Android, iOS device and a desktop computer; follow these steps:

Go to the Unicode page or go to this link

Upon entering, you will see the character U + 2800 that has an invisible text

Copy what’s in the center box

Enter the ‘Whats’ and paste it to the chat you want to send it

As you hit the invisible character more times, the bigger the message will get.