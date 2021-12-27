Since January, private medicine has resorted to co-payments due to lack of financing

Doctor, patient, pills, physician, consultation, medicine, prepaid, social works, social work

As of January 1, patients from companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Work of Management they will have to start paying a co-payment of 9% of the value of each medical benefit. This was reported by the Argentine Federation of Health Providers (FAPS) that justified the measure as a consequence of the critical financial situation of the sector that gets worse year after year and forces you to make these decisions.

Through a statement, the entity indicated that the health provider sector is going through a financial and economic crisis as a consequence of the aIncrease in operating costs and coverage of new treatments, “with regulated income and lagged behind inflation, which generates an economic lag that endangers the sustainability of the system ”.

The Argentine Federation of Health Providers indicated that it received three communications about the situation from entities representing the most renowned Prepaid Medicine and Social Work Management companies in the country. It is, among others, Cemic, Femedica, Galeno Argentina, Medife, Swiss Medical Group, Medicus SA, Omint SA, Obra Social Luis Pasteur, and Osde.

In all cases, the organizations reported that, due to economic reasons, They will not be able to comply with the increase in the value of the benefits foreseen for January 2022. “This breach of the increase in the values ​​of the benefits corresponding to January by the companies of Prepaid Medicine and Social Work of Management –condition to be able to comply with the salary increases of health workers agreed in the joint 2021– It means a collapse in the finances already hit by the providers ”, informed the Federation.

In this sense, the entity indicated that the breach of the January increase obliges providers to have to look for alternatives to “finance the payment of salaries through the collection of a co-payment, which will be in charge of each patient of Prepaid and Social Work of Direction”.

Continue reading the story

In that sense, they indicated that as the union and provincial social works, the other funders of the system, do not update the values ​​of their benefits “the collection of the co-payment to its affiliates will be implemented in order to cover operating costs and respond to a serious economic situation ”.

“We are working so that this does not happen”

The President of Swiss Medical, Claudio Belocopitt, clarified that the measure is not for prepaid but for sanatoriums, clinics and diagnostic centers. “It is not Swiss Medical that is going to charge, it is the providers,” he said. Clarified that the situation It will be given “when one defines going to a provider, such as an outpatient center to do an internship [de salud]”.

Belocopitt asked, in dialogue with TN, that the Government feels with the sector. The businessman said that the updating of the values ​​so that the health system is financed is already established by law and demanded its fulfillment. In that sense, he said that the Superintendency of Health is aware of “the numbers and cost structures” of the sector.

“The resources are insufficient. And the providers have a proposal to increase tariffs for the month of January, which the funders, in this context, are not in a position to give. This has been known for a long time. We have gotten tired of saying it, “he said.

The owner of Swiss Medical stated that eThe problem is inflation. “As long as we do not contain this rampant, disastrous and monstrous inflation, these problems are going to arise every day,” he said.

Finally, the businessman said that work is being done to prevent the collection of the additional from actually taking place.