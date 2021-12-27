Siloh, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is ‘desperate’ to see her father in the middle of the legal battle

The daughter of Brad Pitt, Y Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt , this “desperate“in his desire to see his father again in the midst of the ongoing custody battle.

This news comes in the middle of the upcoming Christmas season and according to OKAY! According to magazine sources, Shiloh, 15, is away with his father for a while.

Related news

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have had a tough legal battle after their separation

For those who haven’t, the custody battle is currently favoring the pond side of Angela Jolie.

Yet at the same time “Shiloh is desperate to see her father. But circumstances make it impossible, save for a quick trip home here and there. “

According to reports, Shiloh She is the only member of the family who is still Daddy’s girl and “Sometimes Shiloh is the only one [de sus hermanos] that she doesn’t seem willing to turn her back on Brad. “

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

The source also went on to say: “Brad tried so hard to fix things, but Maddox and even Pax blame him for the family fallout and refuse to see him.”

“It’s only Shiloh who stands up for her dad. She really wants everyone to spend Christmas together, and she’s having a hard time accepting that it doesn’t happen. “

Before concluding, the source also noted: “Brad hopes that one day he and Angelina will find a way to forgive each other and move on, for the sake of the children, at least. He hates all bad blood. “