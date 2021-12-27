Shrek fan? We give you 10 curious facts – El Heraldo de Tabasco

This film is considered a classic of animation, not only because of the way it was developed, but because the story has managed to be liked by the public, both children and adults.

That is why today we will give you a tour of 10 interesting, revealing and fun facts about this fascinating saga, which has also had a great cast of artists.

1- Alan Rickman, known for his role as Severus Snape in Harry Potter, was the first choice to voice Lord Farquaad, however, the actor was busy filming the Harry Potter movies.

2-When the Oscars opened the category for Best Animated Film, Shrek was the first film to win this award in 2001.

3- In the recordings, Cameron Díaz accidentally burped in front of the microphone, a sound that was later used at the moment in which Burro says “he’s just like you pig”.

4- Nicolas Cage was called to give the voice to Sherk, however, the actor rejected the character, because he did not want to be remembered as an animated character, so Mike Myers kept the role.

5- The All Stars song from Smash Mouth was introduced as a tentative opening theme, however viewers liked it so much that it stayed in the original film.

6- Did you know that Sherk has his own star on the walk of fame? As you read it, it is one of the few animated characters that have one, on the list are Mickey Mouse, The Simpsons, Godzilla, Winnie Pooh and René the frog.

7- The word Shrek means “monster” and it comes from a German word that means “fear or shock”.

8- The dubbing of the film’s libretto was adapted into Spanish by Eugenio Derbez, who also lent the voice to Burro.

9- The first film began to work from the beginning of 1996, however, it was not ready until 2001 when it was finally released.

10- The actor who lends the voice to Ginger, Conrad Vernon, was co-director of the second film, while Chris Miller, the voice of the magic mirror, was one of the directors of the third film.