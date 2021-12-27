Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was on the verge of death from COVID-19 | Entrepeneur | People | Wondermind eint | Shows

In a recent conversation with People magazine, published on December 22, Mandy Teefey, mother of Selena Gomez, spoke about her tough battle with COVID-19 and recounted an unfortunate experience she had to experience recently, while posing for the December issue of the magazine Entrepeneur in the company of her daughter and Newsett founder Daniella Pierson in support of her new mental health endeavor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker