Selena Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was on the verge of death from COVID-19 | Entrepeneur | People | Wondermind eint | Shows

In a recent conversation with People magazine, published on December 22, Mandy Teefey, mother of Selena Gomez, spoke about her tough battle with COVID-19 and recounted an unfortunate experience she had to experience recently, while posing for the December issue of the magazine Entrepeneur in the company of her daughter and Newsett founder Daniella Pierson in support of her new mental health endeavor.

The 45-year-old woman admitted that she almost lost consciousness during filming, due to damage to her lungs from an infection caused by COVID-19.

“I almost passed out doing the session (…) We had to break up many times, but all my friends and loved ones around me helped me get through it. I was smiling and laughing most of the time because I was going to pass out. Don’t judge how someone looks because you don’t know what’s underneath that image, ”Mandy told People in this week’s issue.

Selena Gómez announces a mental health project that will be available to users in February 2022. Photo: Selena Gómez / Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gomez launches a platform focused on mental health

Less than a month before filming, Teefey had been hospitalized with a life-threatening double pneumonia, which she claimed was exacerbated when she contracted COVID-19.

Likewise, Selena Gomez’s mother was infected with COVID-19 a week before receiving her first vaccine against the virus. “My oxygen went up to 69 and they rushed me to the hospital,” he said.

Teefey recounts the harsh diagnosis the doctors gave him

The Texas native had to be transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. There, they treated her with steroids and antibiotics and gave her breathing exercises.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez’s mother is miraculously saved after being on the brink of death from pneumonia

“ They said if my body hadn’t responded as fast as it did, I’d have two days (to live) ”, He counted.

“They said, ‘We don’t know how you’ve been breathing all this time.’ I had like half a lung. I went through COVID and didn’t lose taste or smell or anything but it hit me in the lungs pretty hard“Added the founder of the mental health app Wondermind.

20.11.2021 | Post by Mandy Teefey, mother of Selena Gomez. Photo: Capture Mandy Teefey / Instagram

Mandy referred to comments from fans about her weight

The 45-year-old mother also recalled the constant times people commented on her weight gain after the launch of the cover of Entrepeneur magazine in December 2021.

YOU CAN SEE: Selena Gómez and her mother attend a peculiar convention as guests

On this, Teefey said: “I gained 60 pounds, more inflammation from the infection.” To which he also explained that the photo session had been only two weeks after leaving the hospital.

Despite the remarks about how her body looked, Mandy let her followers know that she was happy to be alive.