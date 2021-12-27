Secret Story bumps into Jordi in front of Infiel and Dwayne Johnson

Luca and Cristina are still together, it was just missing! three days after the final. Reality shows need to regenerate if they want to continue being Telecinco’s engine. The night was for the Turkish soap opera, followed by Jumanji. THE STRETCHES Radhamés Pérez / Updated December 27, 2021 Related to:



Bump in the debate of the finalists of Secret story with Jordi Gonzalez on the last Sunday night of this 2021. It fell 1.1 points and was placed in third place. And on Thursday there is another debate with all the participants of the edition by the hand of Carlos Sobera. And they already threaten the next issue of anonymous in January … Anyway, these stretches to infinity are taking their toll on Telecinco. This Sunday, Luis Rollán, Gemeliers, Cristina and Luca they were followed by 1,140,000 fans, 10.3% of the audience. Winner of the night, once again, the Turkish series Unfaithful, despite also losing six tenths. Antenna 3 achieved 14.3% of Compartir with 1,847,000 loyal fans of the soap opera. In The 1, 11.9% for the adventure film Jumanji, next level. Starring Dwayne johnson It was followed by 1,737,000 spectators who gave it the second place of the night. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 1 scored 6% with 855,000 viewers on The sixth. In The 2, 4.5% for a classic, The Regent. In Four, 4.2% for Fourth millenium with Iker Jimenez. The most watched of the afternoon was the movie of Antenna 3, A real new years eve, which obtained 13.6%. Hot on his heels My God, what have we done? The French film signed 13% in The 1. In Telecinco, Emma garcia Y Live life they took 12.7% in the afternoon. In the morning, Socialité by butterfly hunter achieved 14.3% with Maria Patiño. Surpassed The wheel of luck which scored 13% on Antenna 3. The most viewed informational space was Antena 3 News 1 with 19.3% and almost 2.3 million followers. go back up go back up

