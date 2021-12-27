Sebastián Córdova attacks Miguel Herrera in Tigres UANL

In his first days with the colors of Tigres UANL, Sebastián Córdova left a clear message to Piojo Herrera so that he understands that he does not want to be questioned as in Club América.

After thousands of rumors, Sebastián Córdova ended up defining his future and confirmed his departure from Club América to Tigres UANL, despite the fact that the Chivas de Guadalajara also wanted to incorporate him.

In his new home, the midfielder works alongside his teammates and knows that in the first few games he will be obliged to have an outstanding participation in order to win the hearts of the fans.

For this reason, the former Eagle attacked Miguel Herrera’s plans and made it clear that he wants to be a starter at all times, despite the fact that the DT planned to place him interspersed so that he would not feel an abrupt change and thus he can adapt.

During the practices, the hitch of the Mexican National Team is even in a better physical condition than his colleagues, emphasizing that he could calmly fight for a place from the beginning without another prejudice.

In turn, Córdova knew how to surround himself with the most influential players in the squad, having as one of his main allies the Frenchman Florian Thauvin, who in 2022 will also want to add more minutes to the team.

The team’s official debut will be on January 8, when it faces Santos Laguna as a visitor on the first day of the Liga MX Clausura Tournament, this being its second experience outside of El Nido.