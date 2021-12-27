Sandra Bullock discussed her romance rumors with Keanu Reeves – Para Ti Magazine

The actors met on the set of Maximum Speed ​​in 1994 and although they both admitted to being attracted to each other at the time, nothing happened between them and they said that they were only united by a great friendship. What did she reveal recently.

Sandra Bullock Y Keanu reeves They were one of the favorite actor couples of the nineties and there were no shortage of rumors that linked them romantically despite the fact that they always denied being more than good friends.

Recently, in a dialogue with Esquire magazine, the 57-year-old actress stated that she always believed that “having been together” would have ruined the friendship they had built. “But who knows?” “He’s a guy who, I think, is friends with all the women he’s dated. I don’t think there is anyone who has something horrible to say about him, so maybe we could have survived, “she said laughing.

As time passes, Sandra says that she is more and more amazed at certain benefits of her friend: “We can grow together in parallel careers and meet for dinner and try to work together, but the more time passes, I am more amazed at the human being that he is. Could I have said that if he had left me -if he had a love affair– and would have made me angry? Probably not”mused the Oscar winner.

In addition, she recalled that on one occasion she mentioned that she had never drunk champagne or eaten truffles, then a few days later he gave her these luxurious delicacies along with a bouquet of flowers. “I thought you might want to try them to see what they are like,” she recalled, then added that when they first met, she tried to cover any possible silence in their conversations by making various comments.

And that she was surprised when he was silent. “I was like, ‘I don’t understand what’s going on! He’s looking at me with confused eyes and he’s quiet. Did I say something to offend you? ‘ But then a day or two later, he would come up with a note, saying, ‘I thought about what you said’. And he had his answer ”.

Although both one and the other previously confessed to having felt a mutual attraction at first, currently the actor is happily in a relationship with the artist Alexandra grant, while Sandra is still in a relationship with Bryan randall. However, the actress confessed that she would like to re-explore the chemistry between them on screen.

“I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu Before we die, just laughing with him He is funny. It may be 75 years old and it would be even better then as an older people Cocoon playing two funny old men. A road trip. Just put us in an RV and we’ll just drive real slow. There is our movie“Said the actress.

It may interest you: