Rumors about Andrew Garfield being Spider-Man again

Thanks to the success it obtained Spider-Man: No Way Home, where we were able to enjoy the presence of the three arachnids, fans have begun to request that Andrew Garfield be given a new filming to play spidey again on the big screen.

Still many of the fans continue commenting and coming up with theories that the good Andrew Garfield, should interpret a third installment of his work as Spider-Man, and it is that recently he showed us once again the quality of his work in Tick, Tick … Boom!.

Theories have even been drawn where it is requested that Emma Stone plays Spider Gwen.

So there are several rumors that circulate around the possibility of Andrew Garfield playing the spider hero again.

But in this note we are talking specifically about a source, since it circulates information that comes from Daniel richtman, a recognized insider of Marvel and the world of cinema.

Who says that, according to their sources, there is a possibility that Andrew Garfield return to work with Sony Pictures to put yourself in the role of the arachnid superhero.

Also the Insider, Richtman, claimed this after alleged twitter leakers ensured that Garfield could reprise Peter Parker for multiple Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios projects.

If you haven’t watched Spider-Man: No Way Home. SPOILER ALERT:

Well, if you already watched the movie of Spider-Man: No Way Home or were you the victim of Internet spoilersYou know Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker again in this movie. The actor returned to the role to appear alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in the spiderverse that fans have been waiting for months.

At the end of the film, everything seems to indicate that it is difficult for us to see Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man in the same universe as Tom Holland’s. However, it seems that the door is open for us to see the arachnid in other films in the Sony universe such as Venom, Morbius or Kraven the Hunter. Garfield would certainly be a good fit to play Spidey in these tapes as the news would drive fans crazy.

It should also be taken into account that there is the fact that the fans have cried out for it to be done. The Amazon Spider-Man 3.

So much so that, December 25 the community got to work so that the petition for the third installment of the Garfield trilogy was made trending topic on twitter and they succeeded.

Considering that studios like DC have already given in to pressure to grant fan wishes, it doesn’t seem impossible that something similar could happen to The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Let’s wait for time to pass and we’ll see what decisions Sony Pictures and Marvel make about Garfield’s future as Spider-Man.

This information is only a rumor. So, take it for what it is, just a theory until it’s confirmed or denied by an official source at some point.