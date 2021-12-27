Rumor: Absence of abilities, equippable items and more details of Pokémon Legends: Arceus – Nintenderos

After knowing the latest news from Pokémon Legends: Arceus, now we have received more news related to this promising title. This is an interesting round of details not officially confirmed at the moment that has been offered today.

In this case, the information comes from the Twitter user @Riddler_Khu, who has been sharing alleged details of this installment for a while now. Today he has offered a new thread with interesting facts, conjectures that may or may not be true, but which we collect below due to the history of discussions that have sparked in the community. As we say, for now they have not been officially announced, but the news would be the following:

Arceus it could be part of the end of the game, as various clues that we have been seeing in promotional material advance, and to access it you would have to complete the Pokédex of the region, a task that looks like a challenge.

it could be part of the end of the game, as various clues that we have been seeing in promotional material advance, and to access it you would have to complete the Pokédex of the region, a task that looks like a challenge. There would be no abilities, equippable objects or breeding and not IV as we know them, but a new statistics system could be included for Pokémon that would allow us to increase the characteristics of each individual with candies, in a similar way to Let’s Go. As officially shared so far, this is something that could happen.

abilities, equippable objects or breeding and not IV as we know them, but a new statistics system could be included for Pokémon that would allow us to increase the characteristics of each individual with candies, in a similar way to Let’s Go. As officially shared so far, this is something that could happen. Could have Very difficult Pokémon to catch , not only because they are strong, but because they could flee when they see us, causing us to have to chase them.

, not only because they are strong, but because they could flee when they see us, causing us to have to chase them. All battles against legendary They would be very “challenging” boss battles for people not used to action games.

They would be very “challenging” boss battles for people not used to action games. The Great Sinnoh the characters referred to in the latest trailer is rumored to be either Dialga or Palkia in each case, and it has been dropped that there would be a mechanic similar to the Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire portals and the Ultrathresholds of Ultrasol and Ultraluna.

As always, all this is nothing more than conjecture from the community that has arisen as a result of material shown in trailers and various statements. We will have to wait until Pokémon Legends: Arceus be launched in a few weeks to discover what this new adventure hides, we are not lacking!

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of this premiere, scheduled for January 28, 2022, here.

