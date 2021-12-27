Royalty, Hollywood and Fashion Unite at COP26: Prince Charles, Leonardo DiCaprio and Stella McCartney Meet for Climate | People

COP26, the climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland this November, sets the bar high. Often compared to the one held in Copenhagen (Denmark) in 2009 for its ambition and high expectations, the event seeks to reduce the impact of climate change and take truly efficient measures to save the planet, everything that happens in it generates expectation and is being tremendously watched. Hence, on Wednesday a picture went around the world for the powerful potential of its protagonists.

In Glasgow, three public faces came together who, during the last decades, have been pioneers in the fight for the environment: Prince Charles of England, heir to the British throne; actor and Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio; and fashion designer Stella McCartney. Each one in their field, the three have become champions of a long-term battle that they have tried to bring to the public from their different public positions.

Stella McCartney shows Prince Charles of England her exhibition at the Kelvingrove Museum in Glasgow, Scotland, during COP26. POOL (Reuters)

Prince Charles announced from the first moment that he would be present at COP26, as his mother, Elizabeth II, was supposedly going to be there —who has not finally been able to attend because of having to take forced rest— and as has been his eldest son, Guillermo de England. The heir has been a staunch defender of the environment for years. He owns farms where he grows organic fruits and vegetables, has been concerned about climate change, and even his car, a 1970s Aston Martin, is powered by whey and surplus English wine.

Carlos met Stella McCartney in Glasgow, one of the designers who first showed her interest in organic, ecological and recycled fabrics by founding a pioneering business that was sustainable but also profitable; in fact, just a few weeks ago he assured in his show that “mushrooms are the future of fashion.” Precisely McCartney (daughter of the musician Paul McCartney and the late photographer Linda McCartney, a staunch defender of animals and who sowed the seeds of veganism in her daughter) showed Prince Charles an installation with the materials he uses, such as the mycelium that he extracts of mushrooms to produce new skins, located in the Kelvingrove museum.

“We definitely believe that these are viable solutions and that we just need to attract global attention,” he explained in an interview with the France Presse news agency in Glasgow. “I think I am one of the few fashion designers here. And sadly we are one of the most harmful industries for the environment ”, he assured, referring to the fact that fashion accounts for between 2% and 8% of global carbon emissions. “I have come here to show the future of fashion and to show everyone simply that there is another way of doing things, using technology and young startups,” said the London-based creator.

Charles of England and Leonardo DiCaprio chat during their visit to the Stella McCartney exhibition at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. POOL (Reuters)

At his exhibition in Glasgow, McCartney again showed a video that he presented two decades ago to denounce the treatment of animals to obtain their skins in the industry. “Twenty-five years later, things haven’t changed much. We have to make people understand that hundreds of millions of animals are killed every year for the fashion industry, “he denounced. In fact, he predicted that the new generations will change their times and forms of consumption and “will stop buying fashion dirty”. “People wear fashionable clothes a maximum of three times before throwing them away. And that means more than $ 500 billion of waste. For me, that is a business opportunity ”, he assures, challenging. “What I’m saying is: bring me those wasted clothes and I’ll show you how I can make a sweatshirt entirely from waste.”

Among the audience present at the dressmaker’s talk was Leonardo DiCaprio, who soon after joined Prince Charles and McCartney to see part of the designer’s exhibition at the Kelvingrove Museum and where he posed and chatted with both of them. The actor is a great defender of the environment. He has made documentaries to raise awareness about global warming and eight years ago he raised 25 million through an art auction for his goal; in fact, it has already participated in several climate summits. The heir to the throne and the protagonist of Titanic, The Wolf of Wall Street Y The reborn they shook hands and chatted with the dressmaker for about 10 minutes before coming to McCartney’s talk. The three were photographed together in a powerful picture that unites royalty, film and fashion in the fight against climate change.