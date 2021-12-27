Rosalía and Kendall Jenner wear the same ball gown

The 25 most beautiful party dresses of fall / winter 2021-22.

Less than ten days ago Rosalia he got on a stage in Santo Domingo to accompany Romeo Santos in a special concert in which both performed the most emblematic songs of the music group Adventure. Singing along with the New York artist from The bronx and recalling some of the most famous songs of her old bachata band, the singer surprised all the attendees by choosing a ‘outfit’ that was moving away from his characteristic urban style.

Rosalia adore the little black dress (LBD), but this time appeared on stage wearing a elegant black dress with long sleeves and a high boat neck, with a close-fitting silhouette with a spectacular train that fell to the ground from the area below her knees and a wide neckline on her back that left her uncovered. A look which she emphasized by collecting her hair in a high bun and with which she surprised the audience, who danced with energy to each of the songs they performed.

If the choice of the Catalan It was striking and captivated all its fans, now it has also been Kendall jenner (which surprised us at the end of November with a very eighties glitter party dress) which has taught us that black dresses They are always the favorite wild card to wear at any event or gala.

The model shared on her profile Instagram a Christmas image in which he poses looking at the camera at home during the day of Good night. For this occasion and located in front of two great Christmas trees that decorate the rooms, Kendall also chose a black skintight dress to the body, but, yes, without sleeves and with a more voluminous tail than that of Rosalia, which fell from a higher height, the thigh area. Like the Spanish, the model and sister of “klan” KardashianShe decided to give all the prominence to the outfit by collecting her hair in a ponytail and adding a ‘twist’ that breaks the monotony of black a bit with hoop earrings made up of small pearls and a large one in the center of it.

Model and singer demonstrate with these two bets the power that still maintains the black dress, which is always positioned as one of the favorite choices among the fashion choices for the most elegant occasions. When its length also reaches the ground, it becomes the winning option, a perennial trend in which time we were able to see other great and historical fashion references such as Audrey Hepburn with her Givenchy designs, Lady Di during her dance at the House Blanca with John Travolta dressed as Victor Edelstein or even Carolina of Monaco at Dance of the Rose 2019, with a design by Karl Lagerfeld.

