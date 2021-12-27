Rodrigo Llanes Salazar: Between books and the duel

Impactful readings

In memory of Carmen Guerrero

It is the season of festivals and the publication of lists with the best and worst of the year. Every year I try to make my list of favorites – especially books, movies and records – but it is always impossible for me. Once again, I did not make it this year, so this time I would like to share a few comments on two of the 2021 books that impacted me the most. They both have to do with grief.

The first is “Hamnet”, by Irish writer Maggie O’Farrell, originally published in English in 2020 and edited in Spanish by Libros del Asteroide (with the splendid translation by Concha Cardeñoso). The book has already earned Maggie O’Farrell awards such as the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Women’s Prize for Fiction.

Perhaps the simplest way to describe “Hamnet” is as the story that inspired the creation of William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet,” but this description does not do O’Farrell’s novel justice. William Shakespeare’s name is not mentioned in the entire novel. Although the title of the work is the name of the son of the writer who died at the age of eleven and inspired “Hamlet”, the novel “Hamnet” focuses on the character of Agnes, one of the names by which Anne Hathaway was known, Shakespeare’s wife.

In this sense, O’Farrell introduces us not only to the inspiration of the genius writer, but to the marginal, often forgotten, community world – the people of Stratford – domestic and family of the author of Hamlet. A world of plants, which Agnes used particularly as remedies (“almost every week she is seen running around among the plants, pulling weeds, checking hives, pruning stems on one side and on the other, keeping secret certain flowers, leaves, pods, petals and seeds in the leather pouch on her hip ”); a world in which we meet Agnes when she was younger, before getting married, and Agnes as a mother of three children, in which she faces severe social pressure from her family and that of her husband.

Highlights in the novel are the tender relationship between Agnes’ twin children, Hamnet and Judith; the approach to motherhood and, above all, the pain of the loss of a loved one. We don’t know what Hamnet Shakespeare really died of, but in O’Farrell’s novel he imagines the possibility that a pandemic, the Black Death, may have taken the life of little Hamnet (one of the most fascinating – but terrifying – chapters) of the book is the arrival of the plague in Stratford).

The plague, O’Farrell writes, “is too powerful an enemy for her. He has caught his son in his tendrils, he has tightened them and he does not want to let go. It smells musky, rancid, salty. He has come home, Agnes thinks, from far away, from a place of rottenness, humidity, and confinement. It has made its way in a withering way among humans, animals and insects; it feeds on pain, misfortune, suffering. It is insatiable, unstoppable, the worst of evils, the blackest of all ”. A novel that, like “Hamlet”, is already a classic.

Femicide

The other book is “Liliana’s invincible summer”, by the Mexican writer and critic Cristina Rivera Garza, published by Random House Literature. The second epigraph that we read in the book is by the filmmaker Chris Marker, from his film “Sans Soleil”: “time heals everything, except wounds”. The wound that is addressed in this brutal book is the femicide of Liliana Rivera Garza, the author’s sister, on July 16, 1990, committed by her former partner.

Rivera Garza’s book begins with the search for the author of her sister’s file at the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office. “It is very unusual for someone to search for a document from so many years ago […] it is even more unusual for me to find it. ” From the beginning, Rivera Garza exposes the problems to access justice in Mexico, as well as the impunity that, to a large extent, is responsible for the fact that today, more than thirty years after the murder of Liliana, ten femicides continue to be committed every day in the country.

Rivera Garza pays particular attention to language, to the words we have to name our reality, our problems. He reminds us that femicide “was not criminalized in Mexico until June 14, 2012” and that “a large part of the feminicides that were committed before that date were called crimes of passion. It was called walking in bad steps. He was called, why does he dress like that? A woman was called to always have to give her place. It was called something he should have done to end this way. She was called her parents neglected her. She was called the girl who made a bad decision. He was even called, he deserved it. The lack of language is overwhelming. The lack of language handcuffs us, suffocates us, strangles us, shoots us, skinns us, cuts us off, condemns us ”.

Above all, Rivera Garza uses the work of Rachel Louise Snyder, “No visible marks. Keys to domestic violence that can save your life ”, to explore the language that could have allowed her sister Liliana to identify risk factors and moments of great danger in their relationship. “Neither Liliana, nor those of us who loved her,” writes the author, had at our disposal a language that would allow us to identify danger signs. This blindness, which was never voluntary but social, has contributed to the murder of hundreds of thousands of women in Mexico and in the world ”.

If Cristina Rivera Garza affirms that her sister Liliana did not have the language at her disposal to identify the danger, it is because she knows her sister’s language well, since, in addition to living with her, she wrote a lot: entries in her personal diary, letters and brief notes to friends and family (of many letters I kept a copy). So Rivera Garza, which historian, investigated her sister’s archive and, thanks to the writing of both, we can know Liliana Rivera Garza, her childhood, adolescence, her truncated youth, her tastes, obsessions, fears, her relationships and aspirations.

Finally, Rivera Garza recognizes that “the mourning for those who have lost loved ones, beloved women, due to acts of terrorism as a couple is a crooked thing”, since “survivors tend to blame themselves, their negligence or their blindness , with an unprecedented hardness. They did not protect what they most wanted; they did not notice what should have been clear before their eyes; they did not stop the predator. The pain that does not separate, not a millimeter of guilt or shame, gets stuck before properly reaching the duel ”.

I dedicate this article to the memory of Carmen Guerro and extend my condolences to her entire family.— Mérida, Yucatán

rodrigo.llanes.s@gmail.com

Researcher at Cephcis-UNAM