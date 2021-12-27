Roberto Duran beat Sylvester Stallone while filming Rocky II, Mike Tyson was loved and loved by Argentine legend Diego Maradona

When Roberto Duran faced Sugar Ray Leonard for the first time, he stared at the spirit of former world heavyweight champion “Smokin ‘” Joe Frazier before the “Fight in Montreal”.

When a spectator asked him, before his brilliant game in 1980, if the Panamanian reminded him of someone, Fraser was emphatic in his answer. “Yes,” said the legend, remembering a mass murderer. Charles Manson.

Roberto Durán’s climax came in 1980 when he defeated Sugar Ray Leonard in Montreal.

Simply one of the toughest men to advance in the ring, the legend and allure of the killer four-weight world champion was instigated only by his esteemed coach, Ray Arcel.

Just three days before the fight with Leonard, his EKG determined that Doran was suffering from an arrhythmia.

That can’t be true, Arcel said. “Doran has no heart.”

At the time, Doran had won 71 of his 72 professional fights and was beginning to earn the nickname “The Devil” among American journalists due to his murderous instincts and fearsome presence. Now, at the age of 70, his legendary status has been confirmed and his place in boxing history is cemented forever.

Born in poverty in 1951, Durán began fighting adult men at age eight and won his first 28 games as a professional after leaving the amateur ranks at age 16.

GT ‘Hands of Stone’ solidified his reputation as one of the greatest weightlifters of all time when he ousted Ken Buchanan

He faced Scotsman Ken Buchanan at Madison Square Garden in the WBA, Ring Magazine and Linear World Lightweight Championships and was deemed a 2-1 underdog.

In the first fifteen seconds, Doran hit Buchanan and beat the champion until the thirteenth round. A low cross kick caused by referee Johnny Lubianco forced Buchanan out of the fight.

Doran returned home with two new belts, a solid reputation, and number one status. Buchanan said he left “with sore balls.”

In his autobiographical film, I Am Duran, “suggests the legendary gamer:” I was Mike Tyson before Mike Tyson came along.

“The wrestlers looked at me once and pulled up their pants. Leonard would be no different. “

“Americans are beginning to realize that they have never seen anything like me: this deadly alien with his jet black hair, dark eyes, and bad intentions.

“The Devil, they called me: the devil.”

GT Under the “guidance” of promoter Don King, Doran began to enjoy the status of a celebrity.

Getty Images – Getty Tyson and his idol Doran hug while his ex-wife Robin Givens watches

In November 2020, Tyson came back against Roy Jones Jr. at the age of 54, but it was Durán who inspired him to wear gloves in the first place.

Roberto Duran is my favorite [sic] fighter, “wrote Tyson Facebook social networking site. “When I saw Doran fight, he was just a guy from the street… I thought that guy was me. That’s what I wanted to do.

“He wasn’t ashamed of who he is. I connected him with him as a human being. As my career progressed and people started praising me for being a savage, I knew that being an animal was the highest compliment I could get from someone. in the ring. He was as fierce and fearful as Doran. “

Joe Scarnici / Trailer Tyson is back and putting on a show with Jones Jr, ending in an unofficial tie

He defeated Doran Leonard in 1980 by tricking him into getting engaged and preparing for a fight, rather than picking the Olympic gold medal winner in Montreal.

When they met in November of the same year for a rematch, Doran had been spending time away from sports, parties, and dinner. He was forced to drop the weight of nearly 200 pounds to a welterweight limit of 155 pounds in just under six weeks and let it drain.

He knew Leonard would hit him before the first bell, but Ali’s dribbling and taunting of the American in the seventh round proved to be too much.

In the eighth round, Duran declared “No more” and waved his glove at the referee to end the fight.

Getty Images – Getty Panamanian was severely exhausted by the huge weight cut for a rematch with Leonard

The newfound celebrity status began before the infamous sequel with Sugar Ray Leonard, with Duran appearing in Rocky II as a quick sparring partner alongside Sylvester Stallone.

While filming the second part in 1978, Stallone reportedly gained confidence in his boxing ability while training for the first two blockbusters.

The Panamanian allegedly hit an A-list celebrity so hard that he had to tell her not to punch him in the face when the cameras rolled for fear of ruining his good looks.

When Stallone was asked in 2014 about a possible Bernard Hopkins match, TMZ said: “No. I learned my lesson from Doran. “

Getty Images – Getty Rocky Balboa could handle himself on screen, but Duran screamed in off-camera sparring

The middleweight fights against Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns cemented his legacy as one of the “Four Kings” of the ’80s and earned him his career redemption as he continued to gain weight and fight all entrants.

In 2001, while still struggling incredibly, he nearly died in a car accident in Argentina and required life-saving surgery after a punctured lung due to a broken rib.

At age 50, he officially announced his retirement and managed to make fun of his friend Diego Maradona during his last speech as a wrestler.

He told El Panamá América: “Until now, I have been practicing sports so that when the honor (retirement) comes, people will see me in good shape. I don’t want to (see myself) like Maradona did, everyone is fat. . “

Getty Images – Getty Maradona enjoyed a cult status, like his friend Durán

He finished his career with a 104-16 record and is widely known as one of the greatest hits and the most enjoyable fighter to ever wear a pair of gloves.

Formed on the streets of Panama, “Stone Hands” has inspired millions of people around the world and they plan to leave this world exactly as it came.

He said: “I was born a fighter and I will die a fighter.” “In this story there is only one legend. It’s Me”.