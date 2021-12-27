Robert Downey Jr. still does not have a date for his film titled ‘YUCATÁN’

Hello beautiful people from TOP Yucatán! Did you know that Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man, The Judge) for many years wants to produce an adventure film, written in 1970 by Steve McQueen.

Steve Mcqueen (The Great Escape, The Burning Colossus) was a well-known actor nicknamed “The King of cool” and in his day, he was the highest paid in Hollywood. Steve McQueen died of lung cancer on November 7, 1980 at the young age of 50, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, Mexico.

Before dying, in the late 1960s he wrote a 1700-page proposal to shoot “Yucatán”, a great adventure film that was never made. After the actor’s death, it was found bound in leather throughout eight volumes. Yucatán tells the story of a renegade salvage expert and a Mayan treasure hunt in the Yucatán Peninsula.



Robert Downey Jr. wishes to adapt with Team Downey and Warner Bros. Team Downey is an American film production company founded by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey in 2010 that produces films using television properties.

Robert Downey Jr. has resumed the project that initially featured the expedition starring an expert in dives and underwater rescues, of a rebellious and somewhat caustic nature, after accepting the offer of a treasure hunting company to recover a fantastic treasure in the Yucatan Peninsula lost maya. Warner Bros.



The project has been in the works for several years, but the actor’s commitments to Marvel Studios or the Sherlock Holmes films directed by Guy Ritchie did not leave him much time to focus on it. It seems that, now that his contract as Iron Man has ended, he has finally decided to put it into operation.

It would star Robert Downey Jr. and written by Terry Rosso, who has been nominated for an Oscar for Shrek, responsible for scripts such as Little Warriors, The Mask of Zorro, the four installments of Pirates of the Caribbean and The Lone Ranger.

The story, however, will undergo certain modifications. In RDJ’s own words:

Getting to infuse McQueen’s project with the way he could have done it today is quite an exciting challenge. Rossio is more than a great writer, he is the perfect one to capture the essence of the project and mix it with the action, history and characters that drive ‘Yucatán’.

The final plot remains a mystery, and even more the date of its filming. However, we are already excited to see it. And you? Can you imagine running into Hollywood artists walking through the city? What a thrill!



