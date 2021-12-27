Robert Downey Jr could sign for the movie Super Mario Bros

The Super Mario Bros franchise will have a new opportunity in the cinema and this time they want to have actor Robert Downey Jr.

Video game film adaptations are becoming popular again, as we have recently been able to see Assassin’s creed, Monster hunter, Sonic, Pokemon or tomb Raider and they are currently preparing the reboots of Mortal Kombat Y resident Evil. They will also premiere Uncharted starring Tom Holland, Metal Gear Solid Y Super Mario Bros I could count on Robert Downey Jr.

The film they are currently developing about Super Mario Bros is animation and they want Robert Downey Jr be one of the big stars to lend your voice in the original version. The movie studios behind the movie is Illumination Entertainment whose greatest successes are The minions Y Gru, my favorite villain. Worldwide the distributor will be Universal Pictures.

Nintendo wants to expand into cinema.

Official statement of the company: “At the moment we have already embarked on multiple projects and we are pursuing new opportunities. As we shared previously, the Super Mario Bros movie is being financed by Nintendo and Universal Pictures. We are also involved in its planning, development and production. From now on, visual content expansion initiatives will not be limited to movies. The scale of our investments will vary depending on the type of project, but we will continue to invest in these entertainment expansion initiatives to increase the number of people who have access to our characters. “

They want to hire talent for their films, since apart from Robert Downey Jr for Super Mario Bros, have contacted Brie larson for a real-action Princess Peach movie already Tom holland to play Link from the Zelda saga. It seems that Nintendo is paying much attention to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for your franchises.