Raúl Jiménez, without enough teammates in Wolves to face Arsenal

Lyou Wolves by Raúl Jiménez have reported that they will postpone their trip to London to face the Arsenal of this December 28, after the team’s coach, Bruno Lage, does not have enough footballers to face the encounter.

In a longer statement, the Wolverhampton explains his casualties ahead of the duel against Arsenal.

“Actually we have six confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the first team, what forces us to postpone our next duel against Arsenal. We hope some of these players are well enough to return for the game against him. Manchester United January 3. We’re going to do a deep clean at Sir Jack Hayward’s training ground to prevent future infections. “

Finally, the Wolves give a health status update of their injured.

Wolves casualties due to injury or Covid Rayan Ait-Nouri | He will return after a groin injury. Willy Boly | Calf injury that would make him miss the African Cup. Hee Chan Hwang | Hamstring injury. I could be back in February. Yerson Mosquera | After testing negative for Covid-19, he continues with his preparation to return to the courts in February. Pedro Neto | He will return from Portugal to continue his progress after New Years.

