Ranking of Netflix Argentina: from Don’t look up to Mystery, the 10 most viewed series and movies this December 27

Netflix is the platform of streaming most used in Argentina, with 4.5 million active users who visit its catalog every day. The offer of titles is constantly renewed: every week new features are introduced that tempt users. For this reason, the top 10 most viewed series and movies in our country it changes almost daily. East December 27, Don’t look up rose to first place, followed by the box office The queen of flow. What’s more, the entry of Mystery, a French drama based on a true story and the highly anticipated second season of Emily in Paris.

Here is a review of the productions that lead the ranking on Netflix Argentina.

1. Don’t look up

Kate Dibiasky is a young astronomy student who, together with her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy, carry out an incredible and frightening find: a comet is orbiting in the solar system. This implies a great risk to life on Earthas it heads towards her. Alarmed, they decide to take the information to the authorities, but no one acknowledges receipt. For this reason, together with Dr. Oglethorpe, they embark on a media tour to raise awareness about the end of the world. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep. | See Don’t look up

2. The queen of flow

The love-hate relationship between Yeimy and Charly is rekindled in the second season of this series produced in Colombia. Charly gets out of jail and begins to harass Yeimy, who will be greatly affected. In this new installment, unpublished musical themes were incorporated and part of the cast was renewed. One of the curiosities of the new episodes is the presence of the Argentine actor Marcelo Dos Santos, who joins the cast headed by Carolina Ramírez and Carlos Torres. | See The queen of flow

3. Emily in Paris

The second season of the series finds its protagonist before the new job challenges, but, above all, in search of specify your emotional life, something that will be complex for her since the man she fell in love with seems to have other plans. With the setting of a splendid Paris, the tone series Light premieres ten new episodes, always starring the charismatic Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper. | See Emily in Paris

4. The Witcher

The series that tells the story of Geralt of Rivia it premiered its second season and was immediately successful. Fiction based on the books by Andrej Sapowski shows the adventures of a monster hunter sorcerer who is involved in a conflict between two powers: the Nilfgaardian Empire and the Northern Kingdoms. | See The witcher

The Witcher – Trailer – Source: YouTube

5. Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

In this new part of the saga, a biological virus endangers life in England. The threat must be fought in the shortest possible time, reason enough for Agent Hobbs to join the mercenary Shaw. With address of David leitch, an expert in the action genre, this 2019 production stars Dwayne johnson, Jason statham, Vanessa kirby and Idris Elba. | See Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw

6. Mystery

Based on a true story, the film reproduces the life of a little girl traumatized after the death of her mother, to the point of losing her speech. Trying an improvement his father adopts a dog that they nickname Mystery, but, as time goes by, they realize that the pet is a wolf. Dramatically in tone, this French production stars Vincent Elbaz Y Shanna keil. | See Mystery

7. The girl from Oslo

A young Norwegian student is kidnapped along with her Israeli friends. Her mother, a career diplomat, will call on all her professional resources and contacts to be able to free the victims and find the culprits, amidst a complex set of interests at the international level. The ten episodes of the first season are directed by Stian kristiansen Y Uri Barbash. | See The girl from Oslo

8. Mothers there are only two

This December 24 came the second season of this acclaimed Mexican series, which tells the story of Ana and Mariana, two very different women who get involved when find out their daughters were traded. At that moment, they decide to change them again, but they begin to live as a big family with various entanglements and confrontations. In this second part we will see what happens after an unexpected kiss between them. | See Mothers there are only two

9. The paper house

They arrived all five episodes of the final season. On his latest adventure the gang must get the gold and try to get out of the Bank of Spain while outside an army awaits them ready to destroy them. A mistake by the Professor puts everyone at risk and the conclusion of the plot is not without its drama. | See The Money Heist

Official Trailer of La casa de papel: Part 5

10. Perfect crime

A murder, a confession, and regret for saying it. Anthony Hopkins plays Ted Crawford, the veteran-turned-assassin that he will establish a tough fight in Justice, using for his defense his insurmountable intelligence and his arguments, which become a hard dialectical game with those who must judge him. Hopkins is joined by a cast headed by Ryan gosling Y Rosamund pike. | See Perfect Crime