Rams, Buccaneers, Cardinals and Chiefs secured postseason

Rams have the illusion of playing the Super Bowl at home; Buccaneers will defend their champion status

Despite a bad day for Matthew Stafford, the Los Angeles Rams maintained their winning momentum and clinched a postseason spot in the process.

The Rams beat the Minnesota Vikings 30-23 and for the fourth season of the five that Sean McVay has led, the team will play the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams maintain a positive streak heading into the NFL playoffs. Getty

With a hard-fought victory, driven by the defense that supported its quarterback after three interceptions, the Rams go 11-4 and take the first position in the NFC West, ahead of the Arizona Cardinals (10-5), another team who has secured a postseason spot, at least as a wild card.

The Rams will close out the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers, who also have hopes of making the playoffs but are out of the division race.

Elsewhere in the NFC, the champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured the South division – for the first time since 2007 – and will defend their champion status in the postseason.

Tom Brady and company beat the Carolina Panthers 32-6 despite not having Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as Leonard Fournette.

However, Antonio Brown returned inspired after not playing since Week 6 due to injury and a three-game suspension and had 10 receptions for 101 yards. In the backfield Ronald Jones II took over with 20 carries for 65 yards and a touchdown. Jones was supported with 70 yards by Ke’Shawn Vaughn who opened the scoring with a breakaway for more than 50 yards.

Buccaneers have a quiet close against the New York Jets and the same Panthers they easily beat. Their fight is to achieve the best possible seed and even fight to finish first in the National, in a fight they hold against the Green Bay Packers and Rams.

The NFL postseason begins on January 15. The Super Bowl is scheduled for February 13 at SoFi Stadium, home of the stoned and powerful Rams.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pittsburgh Steeles to guarantee their participation in the postseason as divisional champions of the West. They are the only team in the AL with a playoff ticket in hand, so far.

