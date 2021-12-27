Pumas UNAM continues trying to sign Sandro Rengifo for the Clausura 2022

Andres Lillini ventured through statements that Pumas I would not have new faces for the next Closing 2022. The financial situation of the institution is not for great expenses and they also rely on the projection of various elements of the Tabasco, a subsidiary that will be the largest supplier of parts for the Argentine coach’s team.

+ High and low of Pumas for the Closing 2022 +

But nevertheless, Miguel Mejia Baron and company are still trying by all means to hire a different player for the next tournament. Among the many names that have paraded through the press, the one of Sandro Rengifo. The Peruvian player was placed in the orbit of the university students by the same Andean press.

In addition, and according to information now published by the San Cadilla column of the Reforma newspaper, Pumas is still in the ‘bid’ for a soccer player to whom several teams from the Peruvian tournament are raffled. “On the air the issue of the hiring of Peruvian Sandro Rengifo continues, who, being a free player, would arrive for free at the Auriazul team …”, part of the information is read.

Lines down the same column it is explained that the only issue that has the university leadership in suspense is the economic one, and they are still not sure if they want to invest in Rengifo and thus keep finances in green numbers. “However, something has the negotiation on pause, perhaps the men who handle the club’s wool are determined to maintain a policy of zero acquisitions, to have the team with healthy finances.”.

And it is that Pumas is being one of the least protagonists in the current transfer window. Unlike its direct rivals in MX League, the cats have not yet announced any signings and continue to trust the same block of the previous tournament, where final instances were reached with a group of players who have been playing together for several seasons.