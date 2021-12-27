Price of the dollar today December 27, peso depreciates

Today Monday, December 27, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.6459 pesos per unit, with an upward trend. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar ended last week at 20.6301 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso starts the session with a depreciation of 0.05% or 1 cents, trading around 20.63 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5973 and a maximum of 20.6783 pesos per dollar.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301

: Buy $ 20.6301 – Sale: $ 20.6301 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86

: Buy: $ 20.16 – Sale: $ 20.86 Banamex : Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.16

: Buy: $ 19.94 – Sale: $ 21.16 Bancomer: Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89

Buy: $ 19.99 – Sale: $ 20.89 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85

Buy: $ 19.45 – Sale: $ 20.85 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Monex: Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 21.23

Buy: $ 20.23 – Sale: $ 21.23 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.19

Buy: $ 19.85 – Sale: $ 20.19 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10

Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 21.10 Santander: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.13

Buy: $ 20.12 – Sale: $ 21.13 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.10 – Sale: $ 21.30

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 51,398.0 with an upward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.39 pesos, for $ 27.75 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

