Price of the dollar and exchange rate today, Monday, December 27 in Mexico

East Monday, December 27, the price Y exchange rate average of dollar in Mexico It is 20.65 pesos. To purchase can be found in 20.25 pesos Yet the sale in 21.85 pesos.

The Mexican peso remains stable and begins the last week of 2021 with a slight loss. Although the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) anticipated a more significant improvement with the arrival of Christmas shopping, this did not happen at all.

However, this setback is not as great as those that the peso had presented against the dollar in the previous weeks after the appearance of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Now transactions with risk assets that had remained static for at least a couple of weeks are resuming.

Dollar exchange rate in Mexican banks on Monday, December 27

Citibanamex buys at 19.96 pesos and sells at 21.23 pesos.

Banorte buys at 19.98 pesos and sells at 20.85 pesos.

HSBC México buys at 20.81 pesos and sells at 21.49 pesos.

BBVA Bancomer buys at 20.18 pesos and sells at 21.08 pesos.

Banco Azteca buys for 19.85 pesos and sells for 20.19 pesos.

Santander buys at 20.30 pesos and sells at 21.83 pesos.

