Photos are leaked that show the new Samsung flagship in all its glory

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaks Faucet Has Been Completely Opened. The Twittter user @ hypark22 has shared a wide variety of photos and videos of the new flagship from Samsung, shown its design in all its splendor, and long before its official presentation.

In a series of tweets the leaker shared numerous photos of what is apparently a unit dummy of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in black.

Actually the pictures do not show anything new, but they do confirm everything previously seen in other photographs: Galaxy Note design with sharp angles, and a striking camera module that appears to be integrated into the body, without protruding too much.

Also, the key aspect that the images reveal (as in previous leaks) is the space inside the Galaxy S22 Ultra to house the S-Pen, like the Galaxy Note, in the lower right, next to the speaker.



The Galaxy S22 Ultra dummy unit features a Note-like design, with sharp angles and space for the S-Pen at the bottom right.

Later, the leaker shared a short video showing the design of the Galaxy S22 Ultra:

As if all this were not enough, the @ hypark22 also shared photos of another unit dummy of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, now in white. However, it seems to be a previous prototype as there is a slight change in the camera module, now shaped like a “P”.





Of this dummy in white color too a short video was shared fully displayed your design from all angles.

The leaker does not share any information about the Galaxy S22 Ultra apart from the audiovisual material. In other words, the details about its possible technical specifications, as well as presentation and launch dates are still unknown, but seeing the current level of leaks, it is possible that more will be revealed soon. For now, we are left with these images.