Photos: Angela Aguilar’s followers compare her to Natalie Portman as a child

Ángela Aguilar is quite a contemporary diva: her promising voice has reached many corners of the planet, and being only 17 years old, it is clear that her success on stage is just beginning.

Beyond her undeniable talent for music, Angela became a fashion icon thanks to her style and overall look. The straight bob cut is a clear trend among her fans, who in fact have just found a very reasonable resemblance in her.

Thanks to the most recent photos that the interpreter of Tell me how you are took to Instagram, many of her followers compared her to a “relative” lost in Hollywood: the legendary actress Natalie Portman.

In particular, an image where Angela emulates a look very similar to Portman’s in Leon, The Professional (1994). According to the comments to the capture, the singer made a discreet tribute to the character of Mathilda … what do you think? Check out:

Angela’s cut, her lips, and even complexion in general; They are very similar to Natalie’s early in her career; when he took the applause for embodying the teenager who accompanied the mercenary Leon (played by Jean Reno).

After the first comments to the photo with the floral background, more followers continued exploring the singer’s Instagram account, finding more materials where she could pass as Natalie Portman’s “niece”.

Truth be told, Angela’s style is very versatile. Both for your cover photos and for your daily life; So even though she takes inspiration from a few Hollywood actresses from time to time, she is certainly a unique young woman.

And you, do you think that over the years the resemblance between Ángela Aguilar and Natalie Portman becomes more evident? Tell us your opinion in the comments!

