Photo Boosts Engagement Rumors – Rock & Pop

A new image increased the rumors about a possible engagement of Emma Watson. And it is that his fans have noticed a detail in the hand of the actress that would confirm these speculations. However, Watson has not confirmed the rumors.

Is Emma Watson getting married?

In the last few months, Emma Watson has been pretty much out of the public eye. And it is that in general he maintains a private life quite far from his means. However, this did not stop fans who won with Harry Potter from getting excited with every image that appears of the actress.

Emma reappeared in the city of Los Angeles, after a trip to Mexico. In the photographs, she can be seen with her boyfriend, the American businessman Leo Robinton. The couple have been together since the end of 2019, although they have never spoken publicly about their relationship.

The photos drew attention because he used a scooter to rest his leg. These are usually used to prevent leg pain after a minor accident, which worried fans. However, it was not the only thing that attracted attention.

His followers also caught that he was wearing a ring on his left ring finger., usually reserved for engagement rings. However, other They assured that Emma Watson usually wears rings on this finger, so it would not mean a future marriage.

Since 2019 Emma has stayed away from the media. His most recent film, “Little Women,” was released that year. In this remake of the classic, Watson played Meg and shared the scene with actors such as Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, among others.

It is not surprising, because he assured that after a run in the spotlight for Harry Potter, He decided to focus on his activism and put aside the limelight. “I’m curious to accept a role where my work serves to amplify other voices,” she said.