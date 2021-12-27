Penelope Cruz, awarded by Moma as ‘artist of global importance’

Penelope Cruz adds a new recognition to her endless list. On this occasion, it was the Museum of Modern Art in New York, better known as MoMA, that paid tribute to the Oscar winner for being an “artist of global importance.” The Spanish, who thus takes over from George Clooney , awarded last year, surrounded himself with good friends, such as Ricky Martin, Anne Hathaway, Diane Kruger and Rosalía, on a very special night. Penelope captured all eyes dressed as a princess to reign in the Big Apple, with a Chanel design, a firm of which she has been an ambassador since 2018. A dress with a double neckline, brocade band and crystal embroidery, which, in its bridal version , wore Nina Flohr at her wedding to Prince Philippos of Greece, in the cathedral of Athens, last October.

© GettyImages

© GettyImages / GTres

The interpreter made a profile of her life and recalled how, at the age of nineteen, she left for New York to learn English so she could work in Hollywood. “I would not receive this tribute at MoMa if I had not had the privilege of working with brilliant directors who have inspired me, taught me, helped me grow as an artist and as a person. I want to thank everyone tonight and especially my Pedro, who instructed me not to be afraid and to trust myself. With him I continue to learn to act ”. Her role as Janis, a courageous mother in Parallel mothers, is bringing him immense joys and who knows if a fourth Oscar nomination. Her husband, Javier Bardem, is already a candidate for the Golden Globe for The good boss and both opt for the Goya. Again, the golden couple of Spanish cinema, at the top.

© LAGENCIA / Getty Images



